Steve Smith Turns to Baseball Field To Boost Finger Injury Recovery Before 2nd Test vs West Indies

Steve Smith turned to a baseball field to get some hits as he looks to make a comeback from a finger injury. Smith suffered a finger injury during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final while fielding and was ruled out of the first Test against the West Indies.

He travelled to Barbados with the Australian team for the first Test but had to remain in his room to avoid sweating on the injured finger. So, Smith decided to fly to his New York apartment, where he had a few hits to get back into the rhythm, as he revealed to the reporters after rejoining the Test squad.

“Underneath this bridge, there was a batting cage. I had a couple of bats last week with some tennis balls and incredi-balls on the first day and then some cricket balls the next day. Everything felt good; it was with a slightly bigger splint than this one as well, so it was probably a little bit trickier getting my hand in the glove.”

Smith added that he was bored sitting in his room, for he had nothing to do. So, he went to his New York home, where he saw his teammates script a remarkable comeback and win the game with solid performances in the second innings.

Steve Smith might play the 2nd Test in Grenada

Steve Smith is confident of returning to the Australian team for the second Test in Grenada, starting July 3. He stated that he doesn’t feel any pain in the injured finger and has been moving it well, feeling no discomfort while hitting the ball.

If he returns to the XI, Australia’s batting unit, which has been shaky lately, will get a major boost, given what Smith brings to the table. He might replace Josh Inglis, who took Smith’s spot and batted at No.4 in the opening game of the series.

While a quality batter overall, Inglis didn’t have a great outing on a hard batting wicket, scoring 5 & 12 in the first and second innings, respectively. Australia have been struggling with the top order, which has two fresh names – Sam Konstas and Cameron Green – and an out-of-form batter – Usman Khawaja.

Smith is the best Test batter in the world, and his presence will at least boost the middle order, which showed good application in tough conditions in Barbados. This is a new venue for all Aussie players, and Smith must step up in unpredictable conditions against a fiery West Indies pace attack.

