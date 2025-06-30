News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Steve Smith turned to a baseball field to get some hits as he looks to make a comeback from a finger injury.
news

Steve Smith Turns to Baseball Field To Boost Finger Injury Recovery Before 2nd Test vs West Indies

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 30, 2025
3 min read

Smith suffered a finger injury during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

Steve Smith turned to a baseball field to get some hits as he looks to make a comeback from a finger injury.

Steve Smith turned to a baseball field to get some hits as he looks to make a comeback from a finger injury. Smith suffered a finger injury during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final while fielding and was ruled out of the first Test against the West Indies.

He travelled to Barbados with the Australian team for the first Test but had to remain in his room to avoid sweating on the injured finger. So, Smith decided to fly to his New York apartment, where he had a few hits to get back into the rhythm, as he revealed to the reporters after rejoining the Test squad.

“Underneath this bridge, there was a batting cage. I had a couple of bats last week with some tennis balls and incredi-balls on the first day and then some cricket balls the next day. Everything felt good; it was with a slightly bigger splint than this one as well, so it was probably a little bit trickier getting my hand in the glove.”

Smith added that he was bored sitting in his room, for he had nothing to do. So, he went to his New York home, where he saw his teammates script a remarkable comeback and win the game with solid performances in the second innings.

Steve Smith might play the 2nd Test in Grenada

Steve Smith is confident of returning to the Australian team for the second Test in Grenada, starting July 3. He stated that he doesn’t feel any pain in the injured finger and has been moving it well, feeling no discomfort while hitting the ball.

ALSO READ:

If he returns to the XI, Australia’s batting unit, which has been shaky lately, will get a major boost, given what Smith brings to the table. He might replace Josh Inglis, who took Smith’s spot and batted at No.4 in the opening game of the series.

While a quality batter overall, Inglis didn’t have a great outing on a hard batting wicket, scoring 5 & 12 in the first and second innings, respectively. Australia have been struggling with the top order, which has two fresh names – Sam Konstas and Cameron Green – and an out-of-form batter – Usman Khawaja.

Smith is the best Test batter in the world, and his presence will at least boost the middle order, which showed good application in tough conditions in Barbados. This is a new venue for all Aussie players, and Smith must step up in unpredictable conditions against a fiery West Indies pace attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Josh Inglis
Steve Smith
WI vs AUS
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Kavya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL

SRH Aim to Build Solid Player Base Across Leagues With Franchises in IPL, SA20 and The Hundred

Apart from SRH in IPL, Kavya owns a team in The Hundred and SA20 League.
12:34 pm
Ashish Satyam
Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Donovan Ferreira showed his value again with another quickfire knock in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Underrated Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Shows Utility Before IPL 2026 Auction With Yet Another Performance in MLC 2025

10:41 am
Darpan Jain
Faf du Plessis Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Finn Allen's Record of Most Centuries in MLC

Delhi Capitals Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Former RCB Player’s Record vs Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025

He is also the top run-scorer in the tournament right now.
9:54 am
Sagar Paul
punjab-kings-left-to-rue-ravichandran-ashwins-final-plea-to-them-about varun chakravarthy-before-ipl-trade

Punjab Kings Left To Rue Ravichandran Ashwin’s Final Plea To Them About THIS Player Before IPL Trade

Ravichandran Ashwin had made the plea while he was playing for Punjab Kings (Formerly Kings XI Punjab).
11:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah England vs India Tests

AB de Villiers Advises India About How to Use Jasprit Bumrah, Cites Example of Former South Africa Player

Bumrah claimed 5-83 in the first Test against England in Leeds
11:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
Haseeb Hameed England

Discarded England Batter Who Debuted 8 Years Ago vs India Makes Strong Push For Ashes Selection With Impressive Season in County Championship

Ahead of The Ashes, England are hosting India for five Tests. The second match will begin on July 2.
10:14 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.