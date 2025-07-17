Stuart Broad Reveals The Tactical Shift That Helped Him Dominate David Warner and Other Left-Handers in Test Cricket

He dismissed David Warner on 17 occasions in Test cricket.

Former England Cricketer Stuart Broad recently recounted what helped him turn one of the weakest aspects of his game into his strongest suit. Broad, who retired from Test cricket in 2023, had quite a successful second half of the career.

Broad was known for his ability to run through the opponents when on song. In the second half of his career, he made a habit of removing left-hand batters. His record against David Warner, in particular, is often highlighted, having dismissed the Aussie batter 17 times in Test cricket. However, he wasn’t always dominant against left-hand batters. A tactical shift in 2015 was the turning point for him.

All matches (55) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 73/10 MON 91/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 129/8 DBS 128/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS 167/5 DBS 168/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 128/9 BCC 129/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 156/6 NAJC 142/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 143/5 NBA 145/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 83/6 NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 170/10 YAR 171/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 43/2 MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Stuart Broad Recounts His Battle With David Warner in Ashes 2019

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘For The Love of Cricket’ podcast, Broad recounted what made him a huge threat against left-hand batters. He recalled that the then England bowling coach Ottis Gibson came up to him ahead of the 2015 Ashes and advised another approach. Broad was predominantly bowling over the wicket to left-handers until this point.

“Gibo came to me in March and said, “Look mate, Aussies are coming, lefties, you’re averaging 37 against left-handers in Test match cricket. If you keep doing that for the series, you might not play. Do you want to make a change?,” said Broad.

ALSO READ:

Broad considered bowling from around the wicket as someone who is a tall bowler could create a tight angle. The right-arm pacer reaped great rewards for this approach. Since July 2015, Broad averaged just 24.6 against left-handers, compared to 37 before this change.

“I think certainly for a couple of years I was averaging like 13 or 14 against left-handers from around the wicket. And that was career-changing for me, because suddenly I could bring in the LBW and bowled. I was still making batters play.

Broad had a spectacular time against Warner in the Ashes 2019. He dismissed him seven times in the series while conceding just 35 runs. Overall, he took 16 wickets against left-hand batters in that Ashes at an average of 13.7.

“And by the time 2019 came and David Warner, and I’d worked out the data and the stats on how I was going to look to bowl at him — that was ingrained in what I was doing. I could deliver the ball exactly where I wanted it to at that point,” he added.

The Ashes 2023 was the last appearance for Broad in the England jersey. He ended up as the fifth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 604 wickets from 167 appearances.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.