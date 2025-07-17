News
Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner seven times in Ashes 2019.
news

Stuart Broad Reveals The Tactical Shift That Helped Him Dominate David Warner and Other Left-Handers in Test Cricket

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

He dismissed David Warner on 17 occasions in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner seven times in Ashes 2019.

Former England Cricketer Stuart Broad recently recounted what helped him turn one of the weakest aspects of his game into his strongest suit. Broad, who retired from Test cricket in 2023, had quite a successful second half of the career. 

Broad was known for his ability to run through the opponents when on song. In the second half of his career, he made a habit of removing left-hand batters. His record against David Warner, in particular, is often highlighted, having dismissed the Aussie batter 17 times in Test cricket. However, he wasn’t always dominant against left-hand batters. A tactical shift in 2015 was the turning point for him. 

Stuart Broad Recounts His Battle With David Warner in Ashes 2019

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘For The Love of Cricket’ podcast, Broad recounted what made him a huge threat against left-hand batters. He recalled that the then England bowling coach Ottis Gibson came up to him ahead of the 2015 Ashes and advised another approach. Broad was predominantly bowling over the wicket to left-handers until this point.

“Gibo came to me in March and said, “Look mate, Aussies are coming, lefties, you’re averaging 37 against left-handers in Test match cricket. If you keep doing that for the series, you might not play. Do you want to make a change?,” said Broad.

ALSO READ:

Broad considered bowling from around the wicket as someone who is a tall bowler could create a tight angle. The right-arm pacer reaped great rewards for this approach. Since July 2015, Broad averaged just 24.6 against left-handers, compared to 37 before this change. 

“I think certainly for a couple of years I was averaging like 13 or 14 against left-handers from around the wicket. And that was career-changing for me, because suddenly I could bring in the LBW and bowled. I was still making batters play. 

Broad had a spectacular time against Warner in the Ashes 2019. He dismissed him seven times in the series while conceding just 35 runs. Overall, he took 16 wickets against left-hand batters in that Ashes at an average of 13.7. 

“And by the time 2019 came and David Warner, and I’d worked out the data and the stats on how I was going to look to bowl at him — that was ingrained in what I was doing. I could deliver the ball exactly where I wanted it to at that point,” he added. 

The Ashes 2023 was the last appearance for Broad in the England jersey. He ended up as the fifth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 604 wickets from 167 appearances. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashes
David Warner
Stuart Broad
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

india test team karun nair dropped sai sudharsan eng vs ind 4th test deep dasgupta

Not Kuldeep Yadav, Former Opener Feels India Should Pick THIS Player For ENG vs IND 4th Test

India are trailing the series 1-2 after three Tests
6:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

The youngster made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 14.
6:25 pm
Amogh Bodas

Not Rishabh Pant, Another India Batter Advised To Curb Aggression by Former India Cricketer After Lord’s Test Defeat

After scoring a century in the first innings of the opening Test, he has managed just one fifty in his next five innings.
6:20 pm
Sagar Paul
Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND Tests

‘Bumrah is a diamond, but…’ – Former Pakistan Player Sends Advise To India Before 4th Test Against England in Manchester

As of now, India's star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls.
5:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
After Flop IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Star Adds New Skillset To Push Case For IPL 2026 Retention

After Flop IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Star Adds New Skillset To Push Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The West Indies will host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting July 21.
4:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
