Surrey Takes A Dig At Cricket Australia After Star Recruit Pulls Out of Vitality Blast 2025

Ahead of the Vitality Blast 2025, Surrey suffered a massive blow as star player Adam Zampa made himself unavailable, citing his Cricket Australia commitments. As per Surrey, they were not informed about the same when they signed Zampa for the Vitality Blast 2025.

Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for Australia when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Star leg spinner has taken 117 wickets and also became the first Australian to pass the 100-wickets mark in the T20I format.

As of now, Zampa has played a total of 103 T20I matches for Australia, where he has scalped 130 wickets. The 33-year-old player was also part of the Australia lineup when they won the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the 50-over World Cup in 2024.

Adam Zampa To Miss Vitality Blast 2025

The 2025 edition of the Vitality Blast will begin on September 3, where Surrey will lock horns with Northamptonshire at the Oval. Zampa has featured in four matches for Surrey, where he collected nine wickets at an average of 13.22.

“Disappointingly, Adam Zampa is unavailable as he’s required for Cricket Australia commitments which we weren’t made aware of when we signed him,” Surrey posted on their official X handle.

Australia is gearing up for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which is slated to begin on October 1 at the Bay Oval.

Adam Zampa’s IPL 2025 Stint

Zampa’s IPL 2025 stint was cut short after he sustained a shoulder injury. He did take part in the first two matches of the tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but then was ruled out from the remainder of the IPL 2025. The Hyderabad-based franchise then added Smaran Ravichandran as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa.

Australian wrist spinner has played a total of 22 IPL matches so far, picking up 31 wickets at the economy rate of 8.38. Now that the IPL 2026 auction is coming, it remains to be seen whether Sunrisers Hyderabad retains Zampa or not.