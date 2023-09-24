WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hits four consecutive maximums off Cameron Green

Suryakumar Yadav hit four consecutive sixes off Cameron Green in the 44th over of the first innings of the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore.

Suryakumar has finally found his tempo in the ODIs, as he has looked in pristine touch in both games so far.

Suryakumar Yadav hit four consecutive sixes off Cameron Green in the 44th over of the first innings of the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore. Green had already taken ample beating on a day where few things went in Australia’s favour, especially with the ball. Green couldn’t find a place to bowl when Suryakumar unleashed carnage in the slog overs.

Suryakumar has finally found his tempo in the ODIs, as he has looked in pristine touch in both games so far. The track and entry point in the second game was ideal for the quality of Suryakumar, and he didn’t miss. When he arrived, India were in a commanding position, as the top order gave a perfect foundation for a big finish on a track assisting the batters.

The Australian bowlers were taken apart by the Indian batters, and Suryakumar Yadav provided the final flourish to help India post 399 on the board. Suryakumar, when he gets going, can dismantle any bowling lineup. He has done that numerous times in the past, and it was just a matter of time before he cracked the ODIs as well.

Also Read: 'If we don't want to take it, we will not try' - Veteran Bangladesh player unhappy with Litton Das' gesture

This series has served as an ideal preparation for Suryakumar, and India would be pleased with his performance in this series. Suryakumar has looked more settled than ever in this format and showed his quality in these two matches.

Suryakumar Yadav hits four maximums off Cameron Green

Suryakumar Yadav started to hit the boundaries right from the start to carry on the momentum of India’s innings. He targetted Cameron Green, who hasn’t looked in the best of forms with the ball this series, in the 44th over. He hit as many as four sixes in the over.

He first played a pick-up shot off a length delivery over the deep backward square leg, and then Suryakumar played his typical scoop shot over the fine leg for a short six. For his third six, Suryakumar played a lofted shot over the extra cover region and later flicked over the mid-wicket region to complete his fourth consecutive maximum of the over.

The crowd erupted as Suryakumar Yadav launched the ball into the stands all over the park. It was a proper Surya show in the slog overs. All the shots played were something Suryakumar always plays.

Suryakumar ended with 72 runs off 37 balls, including six boundaries and as many maximums. He unleashed his T20 mode today to show he is capable in this format as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.