'If we don't want to take it, we will not try' - Veteran Bangladesh player unhappy with Litton Das' gesture

The drama unfolded in the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka yesterday in the 46th over of the first innings. Ish Sodhi, who was backing up to steal those extra yards and score as many runs as possible in the back end of the innings, suffered a run out on the non-striker’s end by the bowler Hasan Mahmud. It was a brilliant game awareness shown by the bowler to restrict the New Zealand batters from getting the unnecessary advantage.

Ish Sodhi didn’t expect the bowler to do anything like that then and was going back to the pavilion, fuming and teasing the Bangladesh team by clapping. However, what transpired next was the anti-climax on the field. The captain, Litton Das, had a brief chat with the on-field umpire and decided to call back Ish Sodhi to continue his innings.

Sodhi appreciated the gesture by hugging the bowler, Hasan Mahmud, and later went on to add crucial runs for his team. The talk about the Spirit of Cricket and all that was back on social media right after this moment. However, the veteran Bangladesh player, Tamim Iqbal, didn’t like this move by his skipper.

According to Tamim, it was well within the laws to dismiss Sodhi, and Litton shouldn’t have called him back. Tamim felt that people should stop reacting weirdly after such dismissals, given it is completely fair.

Tamim Iqbal unhappy with Litton Das’ gesture in the second ODI

The veteran Tamim Iqbal was asked about his opinions about this kind of dismissal and Bangladesh’s decision to recall Ish Sodhi. Tamim replied that the dismissal was within the law and the Bangladesh skipper shouldn’t have called the batter back.

“I don't see anything wrong in it. The rule is there. If we get someone out, or one of us gets out in that manner, I don't think we should react the way people are reacting nowadays,” stated Tamim after the game.

Tamim also added that it’s a team decision to effect such dismissals or not. But if the team doesn’t want to take it, they shouldn’t try anything like this, either.

“I think it is a team decision. We will definitely talk about it after today's incident. If it is a team decision that we will take wickets in this way, we will. If we don't want to take it, we will not try it. I don't think it looks good to bring back a batter after getting him out. Either we take it, or we don't do it.”

