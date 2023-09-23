WATCH: Hasan Mahmud runs Ish Sodhi out on the non-striker's end; Litton Das calls the batter back

Hasan Mahmud ran Ish Sodhi out on the non-striker’s end after Sodhi backed up in what was the 46th over of the first innings of the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Mahmud was aware that Sodhi was trying to steal those extra yards in the end overs and decided to stop him from doing so.

Bangladesh and New Zealand are facing off in the second ODI of the three-match series in Shere Bangla National Stadium ahead of the World Cup 2023. After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first. While Bangladesh bowled really well, New Zealand still managed to post 254 on the board.

Just like most of the batters in world cricket, Ish Sodhi was also backing up and tried to get every opportunity to score runs for his team in the slog overs. He wouldn’t have expected the bowler to run him out on the non-striker’s end. But Mahmud showed great game awareness.

Clearly, the Kiwi spinner was shocked seeing the things unfold like they did in the 46th over. He was also frustrated with the dismissal.

Hasan Mahmud runs out Ish Sodhi on the non-striker’s end

Ish Sodhi was out of the crease in the 46th over, and the bowler, Hasan Mahmud, was well aware of this tactic. Hence, before completing his action, Mahmud stopped and removed the bails, as Sodhi was out of the crease. He appealed, and the umpire adjudged him out.

While going back to the pavilion, Sodhi tried to mock the Bangladesh team by clapping. However, the captain, Litton Das, interfered and had a brief discussion with the on-field umpire. Immediately, the captain called Ish Sodhi back to continue his innings.

Ish Sodhi was run out at the non strikers end by Hasan Mahmud. The third umpire checked and gave OUT! But when Sodhi started walking out, skipper Litton Das and Hasan Mahmud called him back again. What a beautiful scene! Lovely spirit of the game. The hug at the end was wonderful…

Ish Sodhi came back and hugged the bowler, Hasan Mahmud, to show his appreciation for this gesture. Bangladesh tried to show the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ in the middle. It’s completely up to a particular team to accept this mode of dismissal or not.

New Zealand were certainly pleased with this gesture of Litton Das and the Bangladesh team. Ish Sodhi later added 18 crucial runs to his tally to help the Blackcaps post a fighting total.

