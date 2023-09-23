Babar Azam’s captaincy has always been under the scanner, and the Asia Cup debacle worsened his case further.

Mohammad Asif has invited a new set of controversy by making unwanted comments about the World Cup-bound Pakistani players. He has always been among the controversies due to his acts and statements on and off the field. As good a bowler as he was, Asif hasn’t done justice to his talent by doing the avoidable stuff like match-fixing and unwanted comments on different people.

Had Asif focused on his cricketing career rather than these unnecessary things, he would have been among the greats of the game by now. But he chose otherwise, unfortunately. And, as the Pakistani team prepares for the World Cup 2023, Asif has come up with unwanted remarks about several players of his own nation.

There was a space conducted on X, formerly Twitter, where several reputed journalists and Mohammad Asif were present for some cricketing chat ahead of the global event. In the same space, Asif made several shocking statements which have been viral since last night. While Asif could have avoided almost everything stated by him, he chose to create a dispute, as he mostly does.

In the space, Asif stated that Shahid Afridi is trying to make his son-in-law Shaheen Afridi the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. These words have come at a time when there are already rumours about the rifts between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. However, the latter did try to sideline those rumours by posting a picture with Babar Azam on his social media accounts.

Mohammad Asif feels Shahid Afridi is trying for Shaheen Afridi as captain

In the space last night, Mohammad Asif exclaimed several shocking statements about Babar Azam and other Pakistani players. He also said that Shahid Afridi is trying to make Shaheen Afridi, the ace left-arm pacer, the captain of the Pakistan team. This statement has sparked arguments on social media.

“We don't have a choice right now to replace Babar Azam as captain,” exclaimed Mohammad Asif in the space on X. “Shahid Afridi is trying for Shaheen Afridi to become captain, but it's not easy.”

Babar Azam’s captaincy has always been under the scanner, and the Asia Cup debacle worsened his case further. Several decisions made by Azam on the field have been baffling. Hence, the Pakistani cricket fans are raising questions about his leadership.

However, Asif has gone a step further by talking about Shahid Afridi and his son-in-law. This statement will certainly invite more criticism for Asif, who already doesn’t have a good image among the Pakistani supporters.

