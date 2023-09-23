Mohammad Asif mocks the top Pakistani batter and says he can bowl a maiden to him even now

Mohammad Asif is hailed as one of the best bowlers ever for Pakistan for his superior skillsets with the ball across formats.

He has made several avoidable statements in the past and has done so again.

Mohammad Asif is hailed as one of the best bowlers ever for Pakistan for his superior skillsets with the ball across formats. He might not have a high pace, but Asif was ruthless with his lines and lengths. His accuracy took even the best of the batters during his playing days down numerous times.

But Mohammad Asif chose the wrong path during the phase when he was slowly making a name for himself. Asif was involved in the match-fixing scandals, and his off-field controversies have also been plenty. All these things led to his unfortunate ban and a career that was supposed to reach heights like never before was cut short very soon.

However, Asif has still been active as an expert, and his talks are still as controversial as they always were. In the latest episode, Asif has targetted the current Pakistan captain, Babar Azam. He made controversial remarks on Babar and other current players of Pakistan in a space on X, formerly Twitter.

Asif’s comments have been viral ever since the space ended last night, and he is among the controversies again. These remarks on Pakistan’s current icon have inflicted anger among Pakistan fans. Surely, Asif could have avoided such comments, but he chose otherwise.

Mohammad Asif makes a controversial comment on Babar Azam

In a space last night, there were several reputed journalists from Pakistan, and Mohammad Asif also joined the chat on X. As the conversation began, Mohammad Asif made controversial remarks about several Pakistan players in the World Cup squad. He also exclaimed that Babar Azam can not play good deliveries.

“I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam in T20 cricket even today,” stated Asif in the X space. “He cannot hit the ball if you bowl good deliveries to him.”

These words by Asif are directly an open challenge to Babar Azam. While Azam’s T20 game has been unusual, these words by Asif were unnecessary. Asif might be a good bowler, and he might also bowl a maiden, but such statements invite nothing but controversy.

Mohammad Asif has always been like this. He has made several avoidable statements in the past and has done so again. It will be interesting to see if any current player comes to reply to this remark by Mohammad Asif.

