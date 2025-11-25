News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Start Times
news

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Start Times

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: November 25, 2025
4 min read

20 teams will take part in the competition, with four groups of five teams each.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Start Times

It was not long ago when the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. That being said, it is again time to be a part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which would be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The schedule for the tournament has been announced by the authorities.

The tournament which will commence from February 7 is expected to contain 20 teams, which are placed in groups of five teams each. The tournament will be played across five venues in India as well as two venues from Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be playing all their fixtures in Sri Lanka. To add to that, the venues for the semi-final or Final will be decided on whether Pakistan qualify.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the groups consisting five teams each, a few days ago. However, with the top-two teams qualifying from each group into the Super 8s, the competition is likely to get tougher as the day goes by.

ALSO READ:

What are the groups in T20 World Cup 2026?

As far as Group A is concerned, India and Pakistan are the only Test playing nations, along with the U.S.A., the Netherlands and Namibia. Pakistan suffered a heart-breaking loss from the hands of the U.S.A. in 2024, and would be completely aware of what could go wrong.

Australia and Sri Lanka emerge as the clear favourites from Group B, and are slated alongside Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. The major hurdle for the two teams would be if and when they make it to the bigger stage (Super 8s).

Group C is one of the most exciting groups in the tournament, featuring a debutant in Italy. The group consists of England, the West Indies, Italy, Nepal and Bangladesh. England and Bangladesh would be battling it out for a spot in the Super 8s, along with the West Indies. That being said, one can never rule out teams like Nepal, considering the quality they possess.

Group D is expected to get interesting towards the later stages, with the quality of the teams. South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan are all white-ball powerhouses who will have the UAE and Canada alongside them.

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups, T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

What are the venues of the T20 World Cup 2026?

A total of eight venues have been shortlisted for the ICC event with five from India and three from Sri Lanka. The Indian venues are – Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai). The venues in Sri Lanka are Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy), Sinhalese Sports Club and R.Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

India’s Fixtures for T20 World Cup 2026: When is IND vs PAK?

  • February 7: vs USA; Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
  • February 12: vs Namibia; Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi)
  • February 15: vs Pakistan; R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)
  • February 18: vs Netherlands; Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Full Fixtures For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

DateTimeTeam 1Team 2Venue
07 Feb 202611:00 AMPAKNEDSSC, Colombo
07 Feb 20263:00 PMWIBANKolkata
07 Feb 20267:00 PMINDUSAMumbai
08 Feb 202611:00 AMNZAFGChennai
08 Feb 20263:00 PMENGNEPMumbai
08 Feb 20267:00 PMSLIREPremadasa, Colombo
09 Feb 202611:00 AMBANITAKolkata
09 Feb 20263:00 PMZIMOMASSC, Colombo
09 Feb 20267:00 PMSACANAhmedabad
10 Feb 202611:00 AMNEDNAMDelhi
10 Feb 20263:00 PMNZUAEChennai
10 Feb 20267:00 PMPAKUSASSC, Colombo
11 Feb 202611:00 AMSAAFGAhmedabad
11 Feb 20263:00 PMAUSIREPremadasa, Colombo
11 Feb 20267:00 PMENGWIMumbai
12 Feb 202611:00 AMSLOMAKandy
12 Feb 20263:00 PMNEPITAMumbai
12 Feb 20267:00 PMINDNAMDelhi
13 Feb 202611:00 AMAUSZIMPremadasa, Colombo
13 Feb 20263:00 PMCANUAEDelhi
13 Feb 20267:00 PMUSANEDChennai
14 Feb 202611:00 AMIREOMASSC, Colombo
14 Feb 20263:00 PMENGBANKolkata
14 Feb 20267:00 PMNZSAAhmedabad
15 Feb 202611:00 AMWINEPMumbai
15 Feb 20263:00 PMUSANAMChennai
15 Feb 20267:00 PMINDPAKPremadasa, Colombo
16 Feb 202611:00 AMAFGUAEDelhi
16 Feb 20263:00 PMENGITAKolkata
16 Feb 20267:00 PMAUSSLKandy
17 Feb 202611:00 AMNZCANChennai
17 Feb 20263:00 PMIREZIMKandy
17 Feb 20267:00 PMBANNEPMumbai
18 Feb 202611:00 AMSAUAEDelhi
18 Feb 20263:00 PMPAKNAMSSC, Colombo
18 Feb 20267:00 PMINDNEDAhmedabad
19 Feb 202611:00 AMWIITAKolkata
19 Feb 20263:00 PMSLZIMPremadasa, Colombo
19 Feb 20267:00 PMAFGCANChennai
20 Feb 20267:00 PMAUSOMAKandy
21 Feb 20267:00 PMY2Y3Premadasa, Colombo
22 Feb 20263:00 PMY1Y4Kandy
22 Feb 20267:00 PMX1X4Ahmedabad
23 Feb 20267:00 PMX2X3Mumbai
24 Feb 20267:00 PMY1Y3Kandy
25 Feb 20267:00 PMY2Y4Premadasa, Colombo
26 Feb 20263:00 PMX3X4Ahmedabad
26 Feb 20267:00 PMX1X2Chennai
27 Feb 20267:00 PMY1Y2Premadasa, Colombo
28 Feb 20267:00 PMY3Y4Kandy
01 Mar 20263:00 PMX2X4Delhi
01 Mar 20267:00 PMX1X3Kolkata
04 Mar 20267:00 PMSF1KOKolkata
04 Mar 20267:00 PMSF1KOPremadasa, Colombo
05 Mar 20267:00 PMSF2KOMumbai
08 Mar 20267:00 PMFINALKOAhmedabad/Colombo

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.