T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Start Times

20 teams will take part in the competition, with four groups of five teams each.

It was not long ago when the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. That being said, it is again time to be a part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which would be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The schedule for the tournament has been announced by the authorities.

The tournament which will commence from February 7 is expected to contain 20 teams, which are placed in groups of five teams each. The tournament will be played across five venues in India as well as two venues from Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be playing all their fixtures in Sri Lanka. To add to that, the venues for the semi-final or Final will be decided on whether Pakistan qualify.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the groups consisting five teams each, a few days ago. However, with the top-two teams qualifying from each group into the Super 8s, the competition is likely to get tougher as the day goes by.

What are the groups in T20 World Cup 2026?

As far as Group A is concerned, India and Pakistan are the only Test playing nations, along with the U.S.A., the Netherlands and Namibia. Pakistan suffered a heart-breaking loss from the hands of the U.S.A. in 2024, and would be completely aware of what could go wrong.

Australia and Sri Lanka emerge as the clear favourites from Group B, and are slated alongside Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. The major hurdle for the two teams would be if and when they make it to the bigger stage (Super 8s).

Group C is one of the most exciting groups in the tournament, featuring a debutant in Italy. The group consists of England, the West Indies, Italy, Nepal and Bangladesh. England and Bangladesh would be battling it out for a spot in the Super 8s, along with the West Indies. That being said, one can never rule out teams like Nepal, considering the quality they possess.

Group D is expected to get interesting towards the later stages, with the quality of the teams. South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan are all white-ball powerhouses who will have the UAE and Canada alongside them.

What are the venues of the T20 World Cup 2026?

A total of eight venues have been shortlisted for the ICC event with five from India and three from Sri Lanka. The Indian venues are – Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai). The venues in Sri Lanka are Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy), Sinhalese Sports Club and R.Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

India’s Fixtures for T20 World Cup 2026: When is IND vs PAK?

February 7 : vs USA; Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

: vs USA; Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) February 12 : vs Namibia; Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi)

: vs Namibia; Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi) February 15 : vs Pakistan; R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)

: vs Pakistan; R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) February 18: vs Netherlands; Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Full Fixtures For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue 07 Feb 2026 11:00 AM PAK NED SSC, Colombo 07 Feb 2026 3:00 PM WI BAN Kolkata 07 Feb 2026 7:00 PM IND USA Mumbai 08 Feb 2026 11:00 AM NZ AFG Chennai 08 Feb 2026 3:00 PM ENG NEP Mumbai 08 Feb 2026 7:00 PM SL IRE Premadasa, Colombo 09 Feb 2026 11:00 AM BAN ITA Kolkata 09 Feb 2026 3:00 PM ZIM OMA SSC, Colombo 09 Feb 2026 7:00 PM SA CAN Ahmedabad 10 Feb 2026 11:00 AM NED NAM Delhi 10 Feb 2026 3:00 PM NZ UAE Chennai 10 Feb 2026 7:00 PM PAK USA SSC, Colombo 11 Feb 2026 11:00 AM SA AFG Ahmedabad 11 Feb 2026 3:00 PM AUS IRE Premadasa, Colombo 11 Feb 2026 7:00 PM ENG WI Mumbai 12 Feb 2026 11:00 AM SL OMA Kandy 12 Feb 2026 3:00 PM NEP ITA Mumbai 12 Feb 2026 7:00 PM IND NAM Delhi 13 Feb 2026 11:00 AM AUS ZIM Premadasa, Colombo 13 Feb 2026 3:00 PM CAN UAE Delhi 13 Feb 2026 7:00 PM USA NED Chennai 14 Feb 2026 11:00 AM IRE OMA SSC, Colombo 14 Feb 2026 3:00 PM ENG BAN Kolkata 14 Feb 2026 7:00 PM NZ SA Ahmedabad 15 Feb 2026 11:00 AM WI NEP Mumbai 15 Feb 2026 3:00 PM USA NAM Chennai 15 Feb 2026 7:00 PM IND PAK Premadasa, Colombo 16 Feb 2026 11:00 AM AFG UAE Delhi 16 Feb 2026 3:00 PM ENG ITA Kolkata 16 Feb 2026 7:00 PM AUS SL Kandy 17 Feb 2026 11:00 AM NZ CAN Chennai 17 Feb 2026 3:00 PM IRE ZIM Kandy 17 Feb 2026 7:00 PM BAN NEP Mumbai 18 Feb 2026 11:00 AM SA UAE Delhi 18 Feb 2026 3:00 PM PAK NAM SSC, Colombo 18 Feb 2026 7:00 PM IND NED Ahmedabad 19 Feb 2026 11:00 AM WI ITA Kolkata 19 Feb 2026 3:00 PM SL ZIM Premadasa, Colombo 19 Feb 2026 7:00 PM AFG CAN Chennai 20 Feb 2026 7:00 PM AUS OMA Kandy 21 Feb 2026 7:00 PM Y2 Y3 Premadasa, Colombo 22 Feb 2026 3:00 PM Y1 Y4 Kandy 22 Feb 2026 7:00 PM X1 X4 Ahmedabad 23 Feb 2026 7:00 PM X2 X3 Mumbai 24 Feb 2026 7:00 PM Y1 Y3 Kandy 25 Feb 2026 7:00 PM Y2 Y4 Premadasa, Colombo 26 Feb 2026 3:00 PM X3 X4 Ahmedabad 26 Feb 2026 7:00 PM X1 X2 Chennai 27 Feb 2026 7:00 PM Y1 Y2 Premadasa, Colombo 28 Feb 2026 7:00 PM Y3 Y4 Kandy 01 Mar 2026 3:00 PM X2 X4 Delhi 01 Mar 2026 7:00 PM X1 X3 Kolkata 04 Mar 2026 7:00 PM SF1 KO Kolkata 04 Mar 2026 7:00 PM SF1 KO Premadasa, Colombo 05 Mar 2026 7:00 PM SF2 KO Mumbai 08 Mar 2026 7:00 PM FINAL KO Ahmedabad/Colombo

