Temba Bavuma Return From Injury Hits Bump With Golden Duck In IND A vs SA A Test

He was sidelined for two months with calf injury.

The Temba Bavuma return to action did not go as the South Africa captain would have hoped for in the IND A vs SA A Test. Ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series, Bavuma needed some game-time but his first outing turned out to be a bump in the road.

Disappointing Temba Bavuma Return In IND A vs SA A Test

Temba Bavuma, who last played a competitive game in September on the tour of England, marked his return from injury in the ongoing IND A vs SA A 2nd Test. Bavuma would have hoped for a decent match practice ahead of the big series but was dismissed for a golden duck.

Coming in to bat with the team two down for just 11, Bavuma nicked his first delivery off Akash Deep to the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Bavuma had suffered a calf injury in the ODI series against England in September and was on the sidelines. He will get another opportunity to get some valuable time in the middle in the second innings of this FC game.

Earlier in the match, South Africa A had bowled out India A for 255. Young promising all-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren was the chief architect with 4 for 52.

Bavuma To Be Key For South Africa vs India

The 35-year-old batter, who led South Africa to their first ever ICC title with World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, will be key for them on this tour. Facing India in India is one of the toughest challenges in the sport and if South Africa are to do well, their captain will need to be at his best.

Bavuma has been the best South Africa batter since the start of 2023, amassing 963 runs at an average of 56.64 with three centuries. His record in Asian conditions isn’t great with an average of just below 29 but will remain an important figure for them. He is one of their best batters of spin bowling, which will be crucial in this series.

The defending WTC champions recently toured Pakistan, where they managed to draw the series 1-1 without Bavuma. They will draw inspiration from that as they look to beat the hosts. The first India vs South Africa Test will take place from November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

