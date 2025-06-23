'The Wait Was Procedural...' - Oman Cricket Agrees To Pay Full Dues to the Players from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The Oman Cricket team failed to make an impact in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.

The members of the Oman Cricket squad for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 can breathe a sigh of relief. Oman Cricket has agreed to pay the players their dues, after the delay of almost a year. Speculations about a rift between the players and the cricket board were finally put to rest on June 23. This was after the cricket board announced that the payments to the players would be made in July 2025.

As per the norms of the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket boards are instructed to make the full payment to the players within 21 days of the completion of the particular tournament. However, despite clearance from the ICC that the money had been transferred to Oman Cricket on time, the latter expressed that the delay in the disbursement of payment was procedural on their part. This was dependent on the formal post-event clarifications from the ICC, which are generally received after every global tournament.

Due to the delay, the players from Oman’s squad had raised their concerns last year. Matters became worse during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup last October, when the Oman players decided to voice their opinions. They also threatened not to play in the tournament. As a result, 11 players out of 15 had their central contracts suspended and have had to leave Oman. As in most of the Gulf countries, residency in the country is tied to employment. And since the players had no employment, eleven of them had to leave the country.

ALSO READ:

Oman Cricket Performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Oman’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 wasn’t very pleasing in terms of the results. They were placed alongside the likes of teams like Australia, England, Scotland, and Namibia in Group B. Moreover, the team failed to win a single game in the league stages, losing all four matches. The only silver lining for the team was their match against Namibia. They managed a super over in that match.

Ayaan Khan was the highest run-scorer for the Oman Cricket team in the tournament. He scored 93 runs in four matches at an average of 31. On the other hand, Mehran Khan was their best pick in terms of bowling. He picked up six scalps, giving away 61 runs in his eight overs. He was also among the only two bowlers from Oman who bowled a maiden in that campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.