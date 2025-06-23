Unsold in IPL Auction, Prithvi Shaw Now Set to Cut Ties With Mumbai Cricket to Pursue Career Elsewhere

He did not play in IPL 2025.

Mumbai opener, Prithvi Shaw, has demanded a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on the grounds of representing another State in domestic cricket. This decision comes after the Mumbai senior selection committee left Shaw out of a Ranji Trophy match last year. They stated concerns over his fitness, and MCA trainers put him on a two-week fitness regimen.

“He has sought NOC from us and we will take decision on it soon,” a source in the MCA confirmed to The Indian Express.

Earlier, the team management informed the MCA that Shaw had a body fat percentage of 35 and required intensive training before being considered for a return to the squad. He was also asked to lose some weight before being available for selection. However, due to a failure to improve fitness, the 25-year-old was dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024 in December. Notably, the opener received offers from three other States earlier this month, motivating his decision to leave MCA.

More to follow…