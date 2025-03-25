‘These Things Happen’: Sanjiv Goenka Encourages LSG To Stay Positive After Loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Sanjiv Goenka did not focus on the loss and instead motivated his players to stay positive.

Lucknow Super Giants were close to winning against Delhi Capitals, but Ashutosh Sharma changed the game and helped DC chase 210 to win their IPL 2025 opener in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

For a long time, it seemed like LSG would take the two points, but DC won in the end. However, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka did not focus on the loss and instead motivated his players to stay positive.

Goenka Encourages LSG Players After Tough Loss

Sanjiv Goenka addressed the players in the dressing room to motivate them following the defeat. He emphasized that there were a lot of good things in batting and bowling. He complimented the team for playing well in the powerplay of both innings and added that although they were in charge for the majority of the game, losing in this manner is the nature of cricket.

He reminded the team that they are young and should focus on the positives instead of thinking too much about the defeat. He asked them to now look forward to their next match on the 27th and aim for a better result against SRH.

“Lots of positives that I take away from this game in batting, in bowling. The way we had the powerplay in both innings was brilliant. These things happen. We are a young team, let’s look a the positives, and look forward, from tomorrow, to the 27th. And hopefully, we’ll have a better result,” Sanjiv Goenka said.

"𝐿𝑒𝑡'𝑠 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑑" 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AXE8XqiQCo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 25, 2025

Ashutosh’s Blazing Knock Seals Stunning Win for DC

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran played attacking innings, smashing half-centuries and hitting a total of 13 sixes to help LSG post 209/8. Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history, was dismissed for a six-ball duck.

LSG started well with the ball, taking four wickets in the powerplay and reducing DC to 113/6 by the 13th over.

Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma constructed a solid partnership, pushing the score to 168/7 in 16 overs. But Ashutosh turned the game around entirely with an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes. His big-hitting took DC to a victory that had once seemed out of reach.

