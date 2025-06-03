Toss Delayed in ENG vs WI 3rd ODI at The Oval Due to Bizarre Reason

The England vs West Indies 3rd ODI was scheduled to commence at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 3. However, the coin toss, to happen 30 minutes before the start time, was delayed for a bizarre reason. At the time of filing this report, the Windies are stuck in traffic and are yet to reach The Oval. Subsequently, the ENG vs WI toss and match have been delayed.

Toss delayed in the third ODI at The Oval because West Indies are stuck in traffic — Matt Roller (@mroller98) June 3, 2025

The covers are on due to slight drizzles; however, the visitors have yet to reach the ground. The England Cricket Board communicated that the officials will take a call on the scheduled timings of the 50-over game.

An ECB statement reads, “Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed. Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play. We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to.”

ALSO READ:

When will the ENG vs WI 3rd ODI begin?

As per the latest update, the coin toss will take place at 5:40 PM IST, while the match will begin 20 minutes post the toss. At this stage, no overs have been lost. Both teams will play for 50 overs each. However, rain may cause interruptions during the course of the game.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning in Birmingham and Cardiff. They will look to complete a whitewash in this third and final ODI of the series. On the other hand, the West Indies will look to gain some confidence before the two teams compete in the T20 series.

The first match was an absolute carnage from the hosts in both the batting and bowling departments. The second match saw a strong comeback with Keacy Carty’s ton, only to be overshadowed by Joe Root’s top score of 166. Alzarri Joseph’s four-wicket haul came in a losing cause. Despite losing both openers for a duck, England won the match with ease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.