Drama unfolded on the final delivery during the fixture between Scotland and Nepal in Fothill, Dundee, yesterday.
[WATCH] Nepal Win Thriller Despite Last-Wicket Stumping – Rarely Used Law Creates Stunning Finish vs Scotland

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 3 min read

On the last ball, Nepal required a solitary run with one wicket left to win the contest.

Drama unfolded on the final delivery during the fixture between Scotland and Nepal in Fothill, Dundee, yesterday.

Drama unfolded on the final delivery during the fixture between Scotland and Nepal in Fothill, Dundee, as it ended in one of the most dramatic ways possible. On the last ball, Nepal required a solitary run with one wicket left to win the contest.

However, Mark Watt, bowling the final over, bowled a wide ball, and both Nepal batters started running towards the other end. The wicketkeeper fumbled, but eventually broke the stumps to find the batter short, leaving Scotland celebrating.

However, the umpire made a delayed wide call, meaning the stumping was irrelevant, and a run was awarded to Nepal, resulting in a one-run victory for the Asian side. The law states that if a wide is given to conclude the fixture, the stumping doesn’t count, but one run gets added to the batting team’s tally.

According to MCC’s Law 39.4, “When a striker is dismissed Stumped from a Wide ball, the one-run penalty shall stand. Note Laws 12.9 (Conclusion of match), 16.6 (Winning hit or extras) and 22.2 (Call and signal of Wide ball) mean that if the penalty for a Wide concludes the match, then a stumping is not possible, but the one-run penalty for the Wide remains.”

Nepal chase down their highest-ever total to cap off a dramatic finish

After winning the toss, Nepal asked Scotland to bat first and conceded a massive 296/7 in 50 overs. Charlie Tear top-scored 80 runs, whereas Finlay McCreath (55), Richie Berrington (40), and Matthew Cross (39) made useful contributions to take Scotland to a big total in the first innings.

For Nepal, Rijan Dhakal, Karan KC, and Sompal Kami snared two wickets each. During the chase, the openers provided a stable start before several wickets in quick succession derailed the innings.

Karan KC came to the rescue, with a counterattacking knock of 65 runs in 41 balls, including three boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 158.54. His knock ensured Nepal were in the chase until the end, before a dramatic wide ball secured a win.

Nepal chased down their highest-ever total in ODI history to script a remarkable win. This game had everything – drama, suspense, and thrill – and couldn’t have had a better finish.

Karan KC
Nepal
Scotland
