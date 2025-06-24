News
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

U19 Star Who Attended RCB Trials Wins Emerging Player Award in Maharashtra Premier League, Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

The Eagle Nashik Titans lifted the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 title.

We are just through with the Maharashtra Premier League, and it has been a riveting tournament. The Eagle Nashik Titans have lifted the coveted title, beating the Raigad Royals in the Final. Amidst all the chaos, a young Turk, Sahil Parakh, has grabbed the attention of many cricket fans around the state. He has won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award this season and remains one of the most impressive talents in the league. The 18-year-old has also represented the India Under-19 team. 

In this edition of the Maharashtra Premier League, Parakh was in really good form. He scored a total of 202 runs in just eight matches at an average of almost 30. His strike rate was also impressive at 177.19, and he scored a total of 20 boundaries and 14 sixes for his team. The youngster has also been to the selection trials for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and will hope that the selectors have an eye out for his performances. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

ALSO READ:

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 – Sahil Parakh’s Best Performances

In the very first game for his franchise, the Eagle Nashik Titans, Parakh scored a quickfire 22-ball 46 to take his team home while chasing a competitive 195. After winning a rain-hit second game, he played yet another cameo to score 27 off 16 deliveries in the third match. However, his standout performance came against the Rajgad Royals in the league stage game. Parakh blazed 46 runs off just 20 balls, but it wasn’t enough as rain caused the game to be decided based on the DLS Method. The youngster also scored a 48 in Qualifier 1. 

If the youngster continues to perform in this manner, his future looks promising. In the three Under-19 games he has played, he has managed to score a wonderful century against Australia. The knock of a 109 came in Puducherry in the year 2024. With the next IPL auction around the corner, Parakh will have a lot of time to nail in some more performances to catch the eye of the scouting team for some IPL franchise. 

Eagle Nashik Titans
Maharashtra Premier League
Sahil Parakh
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

