No Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy Enters: Top 4 Indians in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings

After a memorable comeback with 14 wickets in the recently concluded India vs England five match T20I series, Varun Chakravarthy enters the list of top five bowlers in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings. The KKR spinner jumped three spots to claim the second position along with England’s Adil Rashid. The top five T20I bowlers list is completely dominated by the spinners now, as Akeal Hosein from West Indies topped the chart while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Adam Zampa take the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Here we look at which Indians occupy the top positions in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings.

Top 4 Indians in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings Ft. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

Player of the Series, Varun Chakravarthy, showed consistency throughout the whole series to scalp a total of 14 wickets along with a fifer. This extraordinary performance enabled him to jump over three players to gain the 2nd spot in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings. With his current form, Varun is a strong contender to partner with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the upcoming Champions Trophy after being named as a last-minute addition in India’s ODI squad for the England series.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi became the youngest to reach 50 T20I wickets in October, 2024 against Bangladesh. He has played all five matches in the recent T20I series and bagged five wickets. With an economy of 7.76, he made sure to not leak runs to a strong English batting line-up. After going wicketless in the first two matches, he made a quick turnaround to jump four spots in the rankings and is now in the 6th position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Arshdeep Singh

The young left-arm pacer recently received the award for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for his impactful contributions in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph as well as in other T20I matches throughout the year. In this series against England, he continued to strike early in the powerplay and took four wickets in three matches with an economy rate of 8.07 against England. He is currently in the 9th position in the rankings.

ALSO READ:

Axar Patel

Axar’s ability to contribute with bat and ball makes him an important all-rounder for India in this format. Axar has played a crucial role in bringing home the elusive T20 World Cup trophy with his much-needed 47(31) in the final alongside consistent bowling performances throughout the tournament. Axar scalped 6 wickets in four matches in this series against England with an impressive economy of 7.14 to hold the 13th position in the rankings.

Top 10: ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings