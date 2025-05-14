News
James Anderson on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement
news

‘Virat Kohli One of the Greatest but…’ – James Anderson on India Stalwart’s Test Retirement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 3 min read

Anderson believes that even though Kohli has retired, India has enough young talent to take the team forward.

James Anderson on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

James Anderson, the legendary England fast bowler, has praised Virat Kohli as one of the greatest Test batters of all time. Reflecting on their intense rivalry, Anderson highlighted Kohli’s immense influence on the format. While acknowledging Kohli’s retirement, Anderson believes India has a wealth of young talent ready to step up and carry the team forward.

Anderson Praises India’s Depth After Kohli’s Test Exit

Speaking to TalkSport, Anderson said that with Rohit Sharma also stepping away from Test cricket, India will now have a new captain. He added that Kohli leaves behind big shoes to fill, but the Indian squad is full of exciting players. He mentioned how the IPL is producing fearless and aggressive cricketers who are now making their way into the Test team as well.

“Great players. There will be a new captain because Sharma has retired. Kohli, one of the greatest Test batters that’s ever been. There’s big shoes to fill there but they’ve got a huge amount of talent in their squad. You just have to watch the IPL. They are bringing players into Test cricket from the IPL now who are just so attacking, aggressive, and fearless,” Anderson said.

The battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli was one of the most talked-about rivalries in Test cricket, especially when India toured England. In 2014, Anderson troubled Kohli with his swing and accuracy, making it one of Kohli’s worst series. But in 2018, Kohli made a strong comeback by scoring 593 runs in the same country, showing his class and determination.

Tough India Challenge Awaits at Home

James Anderson said that although the Ashes is a big focus this year, it is important for England to first build some momentum. He pointed out that in the past, both players and management have made the mistake of looking too far ahead to the Ashes and not paying enough attention to the series happening before it.

Speaking about India, Anderson warned that they will be a tough opponent, even when playing in England. He called India a strong side and said England must stay focused on the immediate challenge rather than getting distracted by long-term goals like the Ashes.

“It’s a huge year with the Ashes coming but it is important to get some momentum going. If I’m being honest, looking back at my career, that happened too much where, 18 months out from an Ashes the management and even the players starting to look towards that and actually forgetting what’s in front of you. India is going to be such a tough challenge even at home. They are a strong side,” Anderson added.

