West Indies Test team pic
news

West Indies Player Accused of Multiple Sexual Offences Amidst WI vs AUS 1st Test

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 27, 2025
2 min read

As per Cricket West Indies, they are unaware of the events.

West Indies Test team pic

On Friday, a shocking news has taken the cricket fraternity by storm. A Guyanese player from the West Indies team has been accused of multiple sexual offences, including rape. The news comes while the nation is hosting Australia for the first Test of the three-match series at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The SportsMax Zone reached out to the board, Cricket West Indies (CWI), to enquire about the player and the events.

The President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, has responded to the enquiry.

Dr. Shallow quoted, “CWI is unaware of these circumstances, and therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time.”

Watch the full SportsMax TV video here:

ALSO READ:

Kaieteur News Report on the West Indies Player

An article on the Kaieteur News website has stated that multiple women have confirmed sexual offences in some capacity.

The article also reads, “This is not the first time the player’s name has been associated with similar allegations. Kaieteur News has learned of at least four instances, with one prior incident that was reported to the police, where a statement was taken. However, that matter reportedly did not progress to formal charges and quietly faded from public view.”

Talking about evidence, as per Kaieteur News, includes photos of the injuries the survivor (Jane Doe for reference to protect the identity of the woman) sustained when the said sexual offences occurred. Jane Doe has also shared WhatsApp (a messaging service application) screenshots of her chats with the player. The conversations surround the player apologising for his actions and urging Jane Doe to keep the matter private. In order to further push the matter under the carpet, the player offered monetary compensation, which was refused by Jane Doe.

More to follow…

West Indies
WI vs AUS
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

