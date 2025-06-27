West Indies Player Accused of Multiple Sexual Offences Amidst WI vs AUS 1st Test

As per Cricket West Indies, they are unaware of the events.

On Friday, a shocking news has taken the cricket fraternity by storm. A Guyanese player from the West Indies team has been accused of multiple sexual offences, including rape. The news comes while the nation is hosting Australia for the first Test of the three-match series at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The SportsMax Zone reached out to the board, Cricket West Indies (CWI), to enquire about the player and the events.

The President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, has responded to the enquiry.

Dr. Shallow quoted, “CWI is unaware of these circumstances, and therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time.”

All matches (43) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 ECS-W Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM 104/2 ASM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS – PRP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT 10/0 AHWS 156/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 HDS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W 110/5 LSKT-W 114/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SSM-W 115/6 HD-W 55/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 HEXI 89/4 VTV 86/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 BDK 122/5 GHM 125/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 BDK – HEXI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 EL-W – SKK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – OCC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 SKK-W – PCS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 39/0 INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 THUB – PCR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 109/10 MB 113/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR 213/4 WAF 214/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SOR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI 86/0 AVECC 84/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB 103/9 YUC 106/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC – ALSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES – CAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 LKK – SMS – Fixtures Standings

Watch the full SportsMax TV video here:

ALSO READ:

Kaieteur News Report on the West Indies Player

An article on the Kaieteur News website has stated that multiple women have confirmed sexual offences in some capacity.

The article also reads, “This is not the first time the player’s name has been associated with similar allegations. Kaieteur News has learned of at least four instances, with one prior incident that was reported to the police, where a statement was taken. However, that matter reportedly did not progress to formal charges and quietly faded from public view.”

Talking about evidence, as per Kaieteur News, includes photos of the injuries the survivor (Jane Doe for reference to protect the identity of the woman) sustained when the said sexual offences occurred. Jane Doe has also shared WhatsApp (a messaging service application) screenshots of her chats with the player. The conversations surround the player apologising for his actions and urging Jane Doe to keep the matter private. In order to further push the matter under the carpet, the player offered monetary compensation, which was refused by Jane Doe.

More to follow…