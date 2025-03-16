Why Are Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Not Playing in the NZ vs PAK T20I Series?

Pakistan began the first T20I under Salman Ali Agha’s captaincy in New Zealand with the team reduced to 1/3 inside the first three overs. This quickly became 11/4 as the top-order was demolished by Kyle Jamieson and Co. in Christchurch. They were bowled out for 91 with Jacob Duffy picking up four wickets. The question on every Pakistan fan’s lips at the moment is why Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the glue in the side across formats, are absent.

Pakistan handed over debuts to three players – Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Ali and Abdul Samad – in the first T20I. Hasan Nawaz opened the batting and was dismissed for a duck off two balls, looking to slice Jacob Duffy. With the top-order fumbling, Pakistan sorely missed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. But why are they not in New Zealand for this series?

The straightforward, simple explanation is that they are not playing in the T20I series against New Zealand because they were not selected in the squad. Pakistan made several changes after their poor performance in the Champions Trophy.

Why Were Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dropped from Pakistan T20I squad?

Pakistan’s selectors decided to try a different approach in T20Is. They removed Babar and Rizwan to bring in more aggressive batters. The team has struggled with slow starts in T20Is, and the management wanted to change that. Since 2023 in T20Is, Babar and Rizwan have the most runs for Pakistan – 868 and 779 runs respectively at averages of 34.72 and 43.27.

But the issue lies in the strike-rate and how modern T20 games are approached. While Babar has a strike-rate of 134.99, Rizwan’s strike-rate is 121.33 in this period. Imad Wasim also recently criticised Pakistan’s go-slow approach in this format, stating that they were behind the rest of the world.

Imad Wasim "I've been saying this for years, and people laughed at me. Even in the team meetings I said the world is going on a different path and we are still playing the same way" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/YwNAXT4aIt — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 11, 2025

Rizwan was also removed as T20I captain after losing all four of the completed matches he led as full-time captain. Babar, who had been a key player for years, was also left out as Pakistan tried a new opening combination.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan picked younger and more attacking batters. Mohammad Haris, Omair Yousuf, and Hasan Nawaz are the new top-order options. Hasan Nawaz has played only 21 T20s and is known for his high-risk approach at the top. With no Saim Ayub as well, with the left-handed opener injured, Nawaz is someone Pakistan blooded at the top in the first T20I. Abdul Samad, another new selection, has not played in the PSL yet but did well in domestic T20s.

Shadab Khan returned to the T20I squad as vice-captain, and Salman Agha was named captain. While there have been questions raised about Agha’s T20 game itself, with him not even a certain starter in his PSL side’s XI, Pakistan needed a stable head at the top, which is why he was named skipper.

Pakistan T20I squad vs New Zealand: Hasan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan

Pakistan wants to play a more attacking style of cricket. The selectors have moved away from experienced players like Babar and Rizwan to give chances to new players. However, the early result is questionable with the young batters struggling to adjust to the pace, bounce and movement in New Zealand. The upcoming matches against New Zealand will test if this strategy works before the T20 World Cup next year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.