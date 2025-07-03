Why Frustrated England Pacer’s Call For DRS Rule Change Is Not Justified?

Three of the pacer's deliveries were declared umpire's call as they were slightly clipping into the stumps.
Star England pacer, Chris Woakes, has been in the headlines after the opening day’s play of the second England vs India Test. Three of his deliveries, including one against Karun Nair, were clipping on the stump. But he failed to dismiss an Indian batter in any of those balls after being declared as the umpires call upon review. The frustration of the seamer was visible to the viewers at the Edgbaston Stadium.
Following this incident, the 36-year-old opined that it should given out if a batter does not play a shot and the ball-tracker shows that the delivery would have hit the stumps, in either way. Irrespective of a slight clipping or a hit in the middle.
“DRS has been good for the game. A lot more right decisions are given [than before]. The only thing I would like to come in is that if a batsman decides to leave the ball and it’s still hitting the stumps, I think that should be out — regardless if it’s clipping or not,” he stated.
However, the pacer’s disagreement with the DRS rule is not accountable. An old video of former England player Nasser Hussain, discussing the reason on a similar occasion, has resurfaced on the internet after the recent event. The former batter has explained that an LBW delivery never hits the stumps in reality, it is only a prediction while emphasising the margin of error for technology.
“If the ball has hit the pads, the technology, with its range of error in there, is predicting that it might well hit the stumps. It never actually hits the stumps. That’s why you need the margin of error and that’s why you need the umpire’s call. It’s not there to back up the umpire, it is to give the margin of error for technology,” he stated in that video.
England have entered the match with an early lead after securing a five-wicket victory over India by chasing 364 in the final innings. However, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again provided them a strong start and scored a crucial 87, following his 101-run knock in the series opener.
India skipper Shubman Gill also followed the youngster’s path to carry on his brilliant form. He notched up an unbeaten 114 alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 41*, on the opening day. Both of them resumed Day 2 with India on 310/5.
However, Jadeja departed after a well-made 89 at a strike rate of 64.96, while Gill brought up his maiden 150 in the red-ball format. At the time of writing, the 25-year-old is unbeaten at 168, alongside all-rounder Washington Sundar (1*).
