EXPLAINED: Why IPL And India Have Been Blamed For West Indies Collapsing To 27 All Out By Legendary Cricketers

Australia won the away Test series 3-0.

For about two decades or more, the West Indies have had a long-standing issue of producing quality batters. The same team that saw legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s average soar to 51 in Tests, recently collapsed to 27 in the fourth innings against Australia. The mighty pace attack of the hosts reduced Pat Cummins & Co. to scores of 225 and 121 in the third and last Test of the already-lost series. It could’ve been an easy win from there, to amass 200 odd runs in the last innings for the scoreline to be 1-2. But the phrase ’27 all out’ took over the Internet on Monday, July 14. Veteran players have pointed fingers at India and its T20 competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

All matches (44) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 109/7 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 139/0 DBS 65/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 32/6 SRS 32/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS 70/3 MON 86/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 15/1 BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 149/7 91YC 148/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 151/7 NVR 150/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR 32/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W 258/6 IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 183/6 MMS 184/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 169/5 OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA 152/10 NZ 173/5 Fixtures Standings

West Indies Succumb to Historic Low

The credit indeed goes to the duo of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Starc, playing his 100th Test, took six wickets, out of which he picked up three wickets in the first over. He reduced the hosts to a football score of 0-3. In the fifth over, he picked up two wickets on consecutive deliveries. Boland joined the madness with a hat-trick in the 14th over.

While the low total by the Windies is equal parts concerning and embarrassing for the players, veteran cricketer Brian Lara has placed the blame away.

“We played first-class cricket and some of us even played county cricket to try to get into the West Indies team. We are now using the Western East team as a stepping stone, as a stage for us to get, you know, contracts around. And that is not a fault of the player,” Lara spoke on cricket podcast ‘Stick To Cricket’

BCCI recently made compulsory participation in Ranji Trophy matches for reputed stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As it turns out, a similar pressure doesn’t exist from the other cricket boards. As it turns out, playing FC cricket indeed helps build the endurance to play longer innings as that in Test matches.

ALSO READ:

Why Is IPL At Fault For 27 All Out by West Indies?

The highest knock of 11 by Justin Greaves was followed by Mikyle Louis and Alzarri Joseph’s top contributions of four runs each. Seven out of 11 batters were dismissed for a duck.

However, former England player David Lloyd, speaking on the same podcast, feels the board are in a sorry state for different reasons. He directly held India, England, and Australia accountable for the rise of T20 leagues and amassing lucrative broadcast deals.

“The big three, they take all the money. England, Australia, India take off the money. They get the big broadcast deals. You’ve got to have a more even distribution to allow West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka to complete,” said Llyod.

Truth be told, the players and the board are responsible for granting NOCs to play in the T20 leagues across the big three nations. IPL 2025 saw the biggest participation of as many as 22 players from the West Indies. On the other hand, 10 English and 16 Australians took part in the Indian domestic league. About a few weeks ago, Nicholas Pooran, one of the best power hitters in the shorter format, retired from the Maroon jersey to focus on T20 leagues. He last played FC cricket in 2020.

Additionally, the difference in format also leads to differences in approach. In IPL and other T20 leagues, the batters are expected to smash from ball one. But in Tests, one needs patience to defend the ball. It also requires higher ball knowledge, which only comes from playing more and more of FC cricket. However, the rise of T20 leagues has led to West Indies players shifting their focus away from FC format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.