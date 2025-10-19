Why Is Hardik Pandya Not In India Squad for Australia Series?

He was a part of the recent Asia Cup.

India are playing their first 50-over series after the title-winning campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a dominating unbeaten streak. While a few new faces, including Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel, have been named, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been picked up in the 15-member squad.

The first of three ODIs started on October 19 in Perth. The series marks an important chapter in India’s history as youngster Shubman Gill has taken over the ODI captaincy from skipper Rohit Sharma.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

Why Hardik Pandya is Not in India’s Squad Against Australia

The 31-year-old had sustained an injury and was sidelined for the Final of the recently concluded ACC Asia Cup 2025. Following this, Hardik has been ruled out for the entire white-ball tour in Australia. During the squad announcement, the BCCI chief of selectors stated that the expected timeline of his comeback will be known soon.

“Hardik won’t be fit for Australia due to the injury he picked up before the Asia Cup final. We’ll know more once he starts rehab at the COE next week,” said Ajit Agarkar.

Hardik Pandya in Recent Matches for India

The all-rounder had an average outing in the latest T20 league-winning campaign. He scalped four wickets in six matches at an impressive economy of 8.57 and also scored 48 runs in four innings of the Asian tournament. Previously, Hardik had produced a similar performance during the Champions Trophy in March 2025, with four wickets and 99 runs in five 50-over fixtures.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper played a key role in the T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024. His 11 wickets at an economy of 7.64 alongside 144 runs at an average and strike rate of 48 and 151.57 were crucial to end India’s 11-year-long wait to lift an ICC title.

Squad for ODIs Against Australia

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Squad for T20Is Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

