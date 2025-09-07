News
Why Lungi Ngidi Is Not In the South Africa Playing XI In the 3rd ENG vs SA ODI
news

Why Is Lungi Ngidi Not In the South Africa Playing XI For the 3rd ENG vs SA ODI?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 7, 2025
3 min read

The right-arm pacer has picked 112 wickets in the 50-over format.

Why Lungi Ngidi Is Not In the South Africa Playing XI In the 3rd ENG vs SA ODI

Speedster Lungi Ngidi was not a part of South Africa’s playing XI in the third ODI against England. The pacer was left out of the side after he managed a wicket each in the last two games. Ngidi, who conceded just 20 runs in the first ODI, went for 72 in the second. However, the Proteas managed to win both the games and are leading the three-match series 2-0. Effectively, the third ODI becomes a dead rubber.

Leaving out Ngidi of the XI has got nothing to do with any injury. The decision was strategic, and was taken in order to provide rest to the speedster. Codi Yusuf was handed a debut to replace Ngidi for the third ODI in Southampton. Skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed that the decisions to rest players was taken to ensure their well-being over short-term results. It is extremely important to manage the workload of the players who play all the formats.

Though Ngidi isn’t the best when it comes to pace, his accuracy and variations are what set him apart. His delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler in the second ODI was a testament to his skill and variations. The delivery dipped and went on to hit the stumps to send Buttler packing. If the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter would have stayed, England could have gone to win the match.

Why Lungi Ngidi Is a Vital Bowler For the Proteas

Since his debut in 2018, Ngidi has played 71 games in the 50-over format. In those matches, he has managed to pick 112 wickets at an impressive economy of 5.80. To add to that, he has got 30 maidens in the format, which speaks volumes of his ability to control the ball. Most of his wickets have come against Australia, India and England.

Even though he loses out on pace, the Protea speedster makes up for the lost pace with accuracy. To add to that, his variations propel him to deceive the batters, like he did to Buttler the other day. He has picked up a four-wicket haul on as many occasions, coupled with two five-wicket hauls in ODIs. To add to that, his best figures include a 6/58, in which he ran through the batting order.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI’s For the 3rd ODI

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiann Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Nandre Burger

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SA
England
Lungi Ngidi
South Africa
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

