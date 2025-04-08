News
shreyanka patil india womens team wpl rcb
news
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Why is RCB Star Shreyanka Patil Still Out of India Women’s Squad For Tri-Series in Sri Lanka?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster was the star performer for RCB in their title win in WPL 2024

shreyanka patil india womens team wpl rcb

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s star spinner Shreyanka Patil has been left out of India women’s squad for the Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka and South Africa starting from April 27.

The youngster was the highest wicket-taker of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with 13 scalps from eight matches at an economy of 7.3 as RCB clinched the title for the first time. 

The left-arm spinner had made her international debut in 2023 against England but her opportunities with the national team have been sporadic.

Shreyanka Patil Left Out Of Tri-Nation Series Squad

However, with the WPL performances last year it looked like the youngster had made a strong case for her selection.

However, an injury just before the season had ruled the 22-year-old out of the tournament as she was replaced by all-rounder Sneh Rana. The nature of injury is unknown. RCB were unable to defend their title this season as Smriti Mandhana’s side failed to reach the play-offs after being riddled with multiple injuries and relying heavily on allrounder Ellyse Perry’s performances.

ALSO READ:

Shreyanka last played for India in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and claimed four wickets from four games. Recently, the Karnataka spinner was rewarded with a central contract by the BCCI as she was included in the Grade C category.

Grade C category saw the most changes with the likes of Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, and Uma Chetry all being included in the new list along with Shreyanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur Returns, Shafali Verma Still Out

For the upcoming Tri-Nation Series from April 27 to May 11, captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the side along with regulars Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol. Opener Shafali Verma was the major omission as she continued to be axed from the national side since November last year.

In her place, Indian selectors have kept faith in Pratika Rawal who has forged four 100-plus partnerships as India beat West Indies and Ireland in home ODI series.

In the build up to the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at home, India will play against England and Australia alongside the upcoming tri-series.

This is the first series for Indian women since the conclusion of the WPL 2025 on March 15.

India Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shreyanka Patil
Women's Premier League

