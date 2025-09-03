News
Why Is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI for ZIM vs SL T20Is?
news

Why Is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI for ZIM vs SL T20Is?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 3, 2025
2 min read
Why Is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI for ZIM vs SL T20Is?

Star spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was a notable omission from the Sri Lanka playing XI for the 1st ZIM vs SL T20I match today (September 3). Notably, the teams are currently locking horns in a three-match T20I series after the completion of the two-match ODI leg which the Islanders won 2-0.

As for Hasaranga, the 28-year-old is absent from the lineup since he is currently suffering from a hamstring injury that he incurred during the Bangladesh series in July. Hasaranga, who played a pivotal role in the Bangladesh ODI series to help Sri Lanka turnaround the game in the first ODI against Bangladesh, inflicting a record collapse, picked up an injury during the final ODI. This also ruled him out of the following three-match T20I series against Bangla Tigers and subsequently wasn’t named for the Zimbabwe tour.

With Hasaranga sidelined, Sri Lanka will look to the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to fill the void in their spin department after the pair were included in the 17-player squad.

ZIM vs SL 1st T20I Playing XIs

ZIM Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

SL Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Will Wanindu Hasaranga play for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025?

With the star spinner not playing in the last series before the Asia Cup 2025, there were strong speculations regarding his availability for the upcoming continental tournament. However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) put all doubts to rest by naming him in the squad for the multi-team event but it is yet to be seen if and when he returns to the field.

Wanindu Hasaranga
ZIM vs SL
ZIM vs SL T20I
