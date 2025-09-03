ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will start on September 3.

After Sri Lanka’s 2-0 whitewash over the hosts Zimbabwe in the 50-over format, these two sides will shift their focus to the upcoming three T20Is. The 20-over series will kickstart on September 3. Fans can check out the ZIM vs SL live streaming details for the T20I series here.

Previously, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series with a scoreline of 2-1 while hosting Zimbabwe in January 2024. However, Zimbabwe came close to taking a 1-0 lead by winning the 50-over series opener in Harare. A crucial 92 and 70 from Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran, respectively, created a strong chance for the hosts to claim an early series lead.

But a stunning last-over hat-trick from Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka thrashed Zimbabwe’s hopes as they missed out on chasing 298 by just seven runs. The second fixture of the series also witnessed a close finish. But a sublime 122 from opener Pathum Nissanka and 71-run knock from captain Charith Asalanka powered Sri Lanka to a five-wicket victory over the hosts with just three balls remaining.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Streaming in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I series live streaming in India will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode App.

ZIM vs SL Live Telecast: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Telecast in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I series live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, UK, and Rest of the World?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I series live streaming will be available across multiple platforms globally.

Zimbabwe: ZBC, DStv

ZBC, DStv Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, Channel Eye

Siyatha TV, Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, Channel Eye South Africa: SuperSport Network

SuperSport Network UK: TNT Sports, discovery+

TNT Sports, discovery+ USA: Willow TV

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Schedule

1st T20I: September 3, Harare

September 3, Harare 2nd T20I: September 6, Harare

September 6, Harare 3rd T20I: September 7, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The T20I matches between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM local time and 5:00 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana