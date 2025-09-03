News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in India?
news

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 3, 2025
3 min read

The T20I series will start on September 3.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in India?

After Sri Lanka’s 2-0 whitewash over the hosts Zimbabwe in the 50-over format, these two sides will shift their focus to the upcoming three T20Is. The 20-over series will kickstart on September 3. Fans can check out the ZIM vs SL live streaming details for the T20I series here.

Previously, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series with a scoreline of 2-1 while hosting Zimbabwe in January 2024. However, Zimbabwe came close to taking a 1-0 lead by winning the 50-over series opener in Harare. A crucial 92 and 70 from Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran, respectively, created a strong chance for the hosts to claim an early series lead.

But a stunning last-over hat-trick from Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka thrashed Zimbabwe’s hopes as they missed out on chasing 298 by just seven runs. The second fixture of the series also witnessed a close finish. But a sublime 122 from opener Pathum Nissanka and 71-run knock from captain Charith Asalanka powered Sri Lanka to a five-wicket victory over the hosts with just three balls remaining.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Streaming in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I series live streaming in India will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode App.

ZIM vs SL Live Telecast: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Telecast in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I series live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, UK, and Rest of the World?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I series live streaming will be available across multiple platforms globally.

  • Zimbabwe: ZBC, DStv
  • Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, Channel Eye
  • South Africa: SuperSport Network
  • UK: TNT Sports, discovery+
  • USA: Willow TV

ALSO READ:

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Schedule

  • 1st T20I: September 3, Harare
  • 2nd T20I: September 6, Harare
  • 3rd T20I: September 7, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The T20I matches between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM local time and 5:00 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka
ZIM vs SL
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Pakistan T20I Series in India?

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan T20I Tri-Series in India?

The final will be played on September 7.
9:56 am
Sreejita Sen
AFG vs PAK 4th T20I Key Highlights: Faheem Ashraf’s Career Best T20I Figures Goes in Vain, Afgainstan Ends Pakistan’s Unbeaten Run in UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025

AFG vs PAK 4th T20I Highlights: Faheem Ashraf’s Career Best T20I Figures in Vain, Afghanistan End Pakistan’s Unbeaten Run in UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025

12:58 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Revealed: Not ILT20, Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Appear In This Overseas League First

Revealed: Not ILT20, Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Appear In This Overseas League First

10:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Eng vs SA 1st ODI Key Highlights: How Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj Conjured Dominant South Africa Win Over England

Eng vs SA 1st ODI Key Highlights: How Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj Conjured Dominant South Africa Win Over England

Let's have a look at ENG vs SA 1st ODI highlights.
10:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
S Sreesanth Controversy Forces Rajasthan Royals Back to Supreme Court

S Sreesanth Controversy Forces Rajasthan Royals Back to Supreme Court

He has taken 40 wickets in 44 IPL matches.
7:01 pm
Aditya Ighe
Latest South Africa Batting Sensation Dewald Brevis Reveals Eagerness To Take Up Bowling Responsibilities Ahead Of Eng vs SA ODIs

Latest South Africa Batting Sensation Reveals Eagerness To Take Up Bowling Responsibilities Ahead Of Eng vs SA ODIs

6:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.