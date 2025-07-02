Why Ishan Kishan And Tilak Varma’s Big Runs in County Championship May Not Matter Much For India Test Selection

The duo have scored a fifty each in the County Championship

The results for Indians in County Championship 2025 have been mostly positive. Currently there are four players who are out of favour in the red-ball set-up that are plying their trade in the UK domestic circuit. Ishan Kishan with Nottinghamshire, Tilak Varma is playing for Hampshire, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is playing for Essex and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Northamptonshire.

Khaleel, who recently impressed in India A’s shadow tour with a four-wicket haul against England Lions, got his first County wicket in the form of Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow.

Khaleel had to work hard for that one scalp as he bowled 26 overs and conceded 126 runs.

Chahal’s outing with Northamptonshire wasn’t so fruitful as he bowled 42 tireless overs but came out empty handed after conceding 129 runs.

Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan score big runs in County Championship 2025

While the bowlers have bent their back to get wickets, there has been a trend of too many runs flowing in the English summer. Varma began his maiden county stint with a 100 against Essex and then followed it up with 56 in the first innings against Worcestershire. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan began life at Nottinghamshire with 87 against Yorkshire and then followed it up with 77 in the first innings of the ongoing match against Somerset.

While their batting exploits have gained some attention from those in the selection committee it might not amount to much as batters have been dominating all across the tournament in the UK.

The use of the Kookaburra ball for four rounds of the County Championship is the subject of hot debate.



Here's the rundown on why the decision was taken, what the impact has been and why it's causing controversy.



Do you think it's the right move? pic.twitter.com/oxYnKWWOXf — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 1, 2025

While hot summer conditions and dry pitches across the country might have contributed to it, the main argument from coaches in the county circuit is the use of Kookaburra ball as opposed to the Dukes ball which is English manufactured.

ECB’s Ashes preparation tactic backfires spectacularly

According to a report by the BBC’s Test Match Special, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made the decision to play four rounds of the County Championship with the Kookaburra so that the English bowlers have the opportunity to prepare for the Ashes in Australia later this year.

In the previous round, only the games between Northamptonshire – Middlesex and Worcestershire – Surrey yielded results while the other seven matches ended in high-scoring draws.

Tilak tucks in 🍽️



HAM: 79-3 (28.3) f/o trail by 379 runs.



📺 Watch HAM v WOR 👉 https://t.co/tlzdYlKY2f pic.twitter.com/u8PVKpDa2w — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) July 1, 2025

In the ongoing round, the matches are headed towards a similar conclusion as only Middlesex was able to beat Leicestershire before the final and fourth day. Six of the remaining eight matches are still in their third innings while the game between Surrey and Durham is still in its second innings.

Surrey, led by Chennai Super Kings’ Sam Curran, recorded their highest ever total by declaring at 810/9 and batted two full days.

The Dukes and Kookaburra conundrum explained

The Dukes ball, which is hand-stitched and was designed to resist the dampness of the English conditions, retains its shine for a longer period while the Kookaburra’s shine wears off faster in conditions it wasn’t made for.

Meanwhile, the England bowlers who are playing against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy are still bowling and hitting the nets with the traditional Dukes ball. The pitch at Headingley in the first Test was also curated carefully to retain moisture for all five days of the match, which yielded a definite result as well as the bowlers getting 35 off the 40 wickets in the match.

New balls please 🎾



After four deliveries with the new cherry, Ishan sends one skyward 🚀#SOMvNOT | 📺 https://t.co/ftM1uoc6RV pic.twitter.com/TVmKABShhj — Notts Outlaws (@TrentBridge) July 1, 2025

With most of the England players from the India series likely to be in the squad for the Ashes, many in the county set-up have trashed the idea of playing with Kookaburra. Surrey director of cricket and former England wicket-keeper Alex Stewart called it ‘worst decision ever’ while Leicestershire coach Alfonso Thomas remarked that the Kookaburra made ‘average batters look great.’

Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan, who are both big prospects for the Test side in the current transition phase under Shubman Gill, will be cursing the time of their arrival in county cricket, if the selectors look at these factors for their selection.

Even if they are called in as replacements for the India squad for the England Tests, results might not look pretty. Once the Tests in England wrap up by early August, India will next play red-ball cricket in October when they host West Indies.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.