Why It Was Unfair To Fine England Despite Both Teams Having a Worse Slow Over-Rate During Lord’s Test

England dropped a spot on the WTC 2025-27 standings after the sanctions.
The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to fine just England for a slow over-rate after the Lord’s Test has ignited a controversy and drawn criticism from former captain Michael Vaughan. The hosts were docked two crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points and 10% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanctions after England were found two overs short of the target. The announcement came following England’s 22-run victory over India at Lord’s. But what raised eyebrows isn’t the sanction itself. It’s the lack of parity.
–
–
139/0
65/1
SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method
32/6
32/3
SC Krefeld Boosters tied with Strass Rising Stars (Strass Rising Stars wins the Golden Ball)
70/3
86/5
Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Monchengladbach by 28 runs (DLS method)
15/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
149/7
148/5
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs
–
150/4
–
–
–
–
–
32/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
107/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
37/2
The news didn’t sit well with Vaughan. He raised questions on the inconsistency in the decision, claiming both teams had poor over-rates. Vaughan took to the social media platform ‘X’ to show disappointment over the ICC’s inconsistency.
He quoted, “Let’s be honest, both teams’ over rates at Lord’s were very, very poor. How only one team has been reprimanded is beyond me.”
As per the ICC’s rules, a team should complete 90 overs in a day. The minimum over-rate requirement is 15 overs per hour. However, the board has provided some allowances for the teams. The provisions include the time lost if the batting side is wasting time as per Article No. 12.9.3.4. The ICC has also granted four minutes during the drinks break. Importantly, no sanction will be imposed if a team bowls out the opposition twice within 160 overs in total across two innings.
Additionally, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short after time allowances are taken into consideration.
However, ICC has not confirmed which clauses and allowances were applied to both teams.
India bowled 174.4 overs, including 112.3 overs in England’s first innings and 62.1 overs in the second. England, on the other hand, bowled 119.2 plus 74.5 overs. Thus, over five days, England bowled a total of 194.1 overs.
ALSO READ:
England’s two-point deduction has largely impacted their standing in the 2025–27 WTC cycle. After the Lord’s win, the hosts claimed the second spot in the points table.
But their tally has fallen from 24 points to 22 on the WTC points table, and the percentage points have slipped from 66.67% to 61.11%. A reduction in points percentage tally saw them slip down by one place. England are now placed third in the points table, pushing Sri Lanka into the second spot.
However, this isn’t the first time England have been reprimanded for maintaining a slow over-rate. India are currently placed fourth, just below England.
The fourth Test of the five-match series will begin on July 23 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.