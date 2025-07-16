News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
World Test Championship England Michael Vaughan WTC rankings
news

Why It Was Unfair To Fine England Despite Both Teams Having a Worse Slow Over-Rate During Lord’s Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

England dropped a spot on the WTC 2025-27 standings after the sanctions.

World Test Championship England Michael Vaughan WTC rankings

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to fine just England for a slow over-rate after the Lord’s Test has ignited a controversy and drawn criticism from former captain Michael Vaughan. The hosts were docked two crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points and 10% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanctions after England were found two overs short of the target. The announcement came following England’s 22-run victory over India at Lord’s. But what raised eyebrows isn’t the sanction itself. It’s the lack of parity.

Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

139/0

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

65/1

SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

32/6

Strass Rising Stars SRS

32/3

SC Krefeld Boosters tied with Strass Rising Stars (Strass Rising Stars wins the Golden Ball)

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

70/3

Monchengladbach MON

86/5

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Monchengladbach by 28 runs (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

15/1

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

149/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

148/5

Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

150/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

32/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

107/5

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

37/2

Fixtures Standings

The news didn’t sit well with Vaughan. He raised questions on the inconsistency in the decision, claiming both teams had poor over-rates. Vaughan took to the social media platform ‘X’ to show disappointment over the ICC’s inconsistency.

He quoted, “Let’s be honest, both teams’ over rates at Lord’s were very, very poor. How only one team has been reprimanded is beyond me.”

ICC Rules On Slow Over-Rate

As per the ICC’s rules, a team should complete 90 overs in a day. The minimum over-rate requirement is 15 overs per hour. However, the board has provided some allowances for the teams. The provisions include the time lost if the batting side is wasting time as per Article No. 12.9.3.4. The ICC has also granted four minutes during the drinks break. Importantly, no sanction will be imposed if a team bowls out the opposition twice within 160 overs in total across two innings.

Additionally, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short after time allowances are taken into consideration.

However, ICC has not confirmed which clauses and allowances were applied to both teams.

India bowled 174.4 overs, including 112.3 overs in England’s first innings and 62.1 overs in the second. England, on the other hand, bowled 119.2 plus 74.5 overs. Thus, over five days, England bowled a total of 194.1 overs.

ALSO READ:

How Does This Affect England on WTC Standings?

England’s two-point deduction has largely impacted their standing in the 2025–27 WTC cycle. After the Lord’s win, the hosts claimed the second spot in the points table.

But their tally has fallen from 24 points to 22 on the WTC points table, and the percentage points have slipped from 66.67% to 61.11%. A reduction in points percentage tally saw them slip down by one place. England are now placed third in the points table, pushing Sri Lanka into the second spot.

However, this isn’t the first time England have been reprimanded for maintaining a slow over-rate. India are currently placed fourth, just below England.

The fourth Test of the five-match series will begin on July 23 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

England
India
Michael Vaughan
World Test Championship
WTC 2025-27
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Youngster Bevon Jacobs Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten 44 on T20I Debut During NZ vs SA Tri-Series Match

Mumbai Indians Youngster Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten 44 on T20I Debut During NZ vs SA Tri-Series Match

He had been acquired by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2025.
7:29 pm
Vishnu PN
Cheteshwar Pujara on Why Ravindra Jadeja Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Lord’s Test Loss

‘Couldn’t Have Scored Faster’ – India Test Veteran on Why Ravindra Jadeja Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Lord’s Test Loss

In this series, Jadeja has scored four fifties or more in a row, in both innings of the Edgbaston and Lords Tests.
6:13 pm
Sagar Paul
Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

5:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 3rd Test Lord's

‘It Can Rattle Him’ – Australia Star Opines on How Shubman Gill Was Neutralised by England During Lord’s Test

He returned with 16 and six runs in the last Test.
5:49 pm
Disha Asrani

‘He Has Learned Nothing’- Former England Cricketer Wants Zak Crawley Dropped After Repeated Failures in ENG vs IND Tests

England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's.
5:18 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Sanjay Manjrekar Ravi Shastri Lords Test ENG vs IND

Former India Head Coach Defends Shubman Gill for His Captaincy Style Amid Sanjay Manjrekar Criticism After Lord’s Test

He is currently the leading run-scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
5:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.