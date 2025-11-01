Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissed For 67 By Former RCB Pacer On Ranji Trophy Return – Full Round-Up Of Ranji Trophy Day 1, Round 3

Let's take a look at the top performances from Day 1 of Round 3 matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

The third round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 has kicked off with 13 Elite Group matches and the Plate Group fixture between Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh on November 1. Star Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his stellar run of form to notch up a brilliant 67 on his Ranji Trophy comeback.

Alongside Jaiswal, the veteran Jammu and Kashmir batter Paras Dogra and Tamil Nadu player Pradosh Ranjan Paul have also put up commendable performances on the opening day of the round three.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Extends Hot Streak of Runs on Ranji Trophy Return

Star Indian opener Jaiswal has been continuing a blazing run of form in the longest format of the game. Previously, he became the fifth-highest run-scorer among the Indian batters on the five-Test England tour. The 23-year-old had piled up 411 runs including two tons and as many fifty-plus knocks.

Coming into the subsequent red-ball series against the West Indies at home, the youngster also notched up a magnificent 175 in the second and final fixture in Delhi. Following these remarkable outings, Jaiswal has put up another gritty knock in his maiden appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He scored a fine 67 against Rajasthan before being dismissed by the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer, Aniket Choudhary.

However, a commendable performance from Rajasthan’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Ashok Sharma’s three-wicket haul, has reduced them to 188/7 in the Mumbai vs Rajasthan clash. While Musheer Khan contributed with the second-highest score of 49, the former skipper Ajinkya Rahane (3), current captain Shardul Thakur (18) and Indian Test Team hopeful Sarfaraz Khan (15) were dismissed for low scores.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s Ton Steadies Tamil Nadu Against Reigning Champions

After losing both of their openers early against the defending champions Vidarbha, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (113) has anchored Tamil Nadu’s innings to score yet another century in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He was coming on the back of a remarkable 201 not out in the second-round fixture facing Nagaland. On the other hand, Andre Siddarth has scored 33 in the Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha match, following his crucial contributions of 65 and 82 in the previous fixtures of the season.

Jammu and Kashmir Veteran Continues Impressive Run

The Jammu and Kashmir captain, Paras Dogra, had started off his campaign with a stunning 144-run knock against Mumbai. With his 32nd hundred, the 40-year-old now holds the record for notching up the second-highest centuries in India’s premier red-ball tournament.

However, following two ducks, Dogra (59) and Shubham Khajuria (78*) put up a strong rescue act against Chattisgarh. But the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Abdul Samad (15) failed to continue his momentum after a crucial 76 against Rajasthan.

Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Youngsters Depart for Cheap Scores

In the Punjab vs Goa encounter, star Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) players have failed to provide a strong start to Punjab’s innings. PBKS youngsters Prabhsimran Singh (17) and Nehal Wadhera (4) were dismissed early in the innings, while MI batter Naman Dhir managed just four runs. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Ramandeep Singh also contributed just 22 runs to the team’s total. Goa had reduced the side to 158/5, but an impressive fightback from skipper Uday Saharan (100*) and Salil Arora (51*) powered them to 215/5 at stumps.

Meanwhile, another PBKS opener, Priyansh Arya, scored a crucial 40 for Delhi. But the former Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Yash Dhull and Gujarat Titans (GT) player Anuj Rawat went back to the pavilion for only 19 and five runs, respectively. They finished the opening day of the third round at 248/6 in the Delhi vs Puducherry match.

Karun Nair Juggernaut Rolls On, But Mayank Agarwal’s Lean Patch Continues

After 68 runs in the Ranji Trophy opener, Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 28 runs in the second-round match facing Goa. In the current Karnataka vs Kerala clash, he managed to put up just five runs, as the team was off to a horror start, losing both of the openers for single-digit scores. However, pivotal contributions from Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (65) and Smaran Ravichandran (88*) have rescued them to post 319/3 at the Stumps.

Karun has brought up yet another unbeaten ton on Day 1 of the third round. The 33-year-old’s 142 not out is his second century of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Earlier, he had notched up a sublime 174 not out against Goa and 81 runs facing Saurashtra. These extraordinary knocks have come after being axed from India’s Test squad for the home series against the Caribbeans. The batter’s blazing streak of runs might push the selectors to reconsider his selection for India’s upcoming Test series against South Africa at home.

