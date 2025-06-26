Zimbabwe to Host Sri Lanka for White-Ball Series Starting August 29 Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

All five matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe are set to host Sri Lanka later this year for an exciting white-ball series, as confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

The tour will start with two ODIs on August 29 and 31, followed by three T20Is on September 3, 6, and 7. All five matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Ready to Host Sri Lanka for White-Ball Series

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni expressed his happiness about Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour. He said it’s expected to be an exciting and competitive series.

Makoni added that games between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have always been entertaining. This tour is especially important. It will help Zimbabwe get ready for their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We are delighted to confirm Sri Lanka’s visit to Zimbabwe for what we expect to be a thrilling and competitive series,” Givemore Makoni said.

“Matches between our two nations have always produced entertaining cricket and this tour comes at a crucial time for our team as we prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifying campaign,” he added.

The T20I part of the series is very important for Zimbabwe as it will help them get ready for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final. Zimbabwe will host that tournament from 19 September to 4 October.

This event will decide which two African teams make it to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Full Schedule for Sri Lanka’s Tour of Zimbabwe

1st ODI – Friday, 29 August 2025 at 9:30 AM local / 1:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club

2nd ODI – Sunday, 31 August 2025 at 9:30 AM local / 1:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club

1st T20I – Wednesday, 3 September 2025 at 1:30 PM local / 5:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club

2nd T20I – Saturday, 6 September 2025 at 1:30 PM local / 5:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club

3rd T20I – Sunday, 7 September 2025 at 1:30 PM local / 5:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club

