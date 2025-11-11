Babar Azam ODI Slump Continues in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Chances Doubtful For 2027 ODI World Cup

The former Pakistan skipper has managed just three ODI fifties this year.

It has been a while since cricketing fans saw Babar Azam celebrate a century. 800 days, to put it in a mathematical format. The wait for the former Pakistan skipper to get to the three-figure mark has been extended since almost three years now, as cricket fans around the world wait for Babar to score runs freely again.

The 31-year-old batter once again got off to a good start against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at home. But a wonderful Wanindu Hasaranga googly proved to be his undoing. What puts fans into disbelief is the fact that Babar Azam is too good to fall to deliveries once he gets off to a start. Unfortunately, himself and Pakistan will have to wait some time more to see if he can bring up the three-figure mark.

Having said that, a century is not the only point to worry about for Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team. With the countdown towards the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 already ticking, the pressure would take up a more aggressive role in the mind of the Pakistani stalwart. Babar has been able to manage just 409 runs in 15 ODI innings so far, with an average below 30.

The right-hander took 51 deliveries to get to his 29 runs against his Asian counterparts. Babar Azam getting off to good starts but not converting them into big totals has been a pattern in his game recently. However, he will have to fix that as soon as possible, with important games lined up ahead.

“Another wrong one. That has been his wicket-taking delivery. Look at the gap between the bat and the pad of Babar. Deceived and bowled him. Massive scalp”, said the commentator on Babar Azam getting dismissed to the googly from Wanindu Hasaranga.

That being said, it would not require a lot of analysis to determine how bowlers are plotting to get Babar out, irrespective of the format. The Pakistani batter leaves a lot of gap between his bat and pad for the ball to hit the stumps. And that is exactly where the bowlers are targeting him. Hasaranga did nothing different in the first ODI.

Furthermore, it has been 83 innings for Babar Azam without getting to the three-figure mark. His most recent century came against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup. With the number of ODIs being played becoming lesser and lesser, the gap for Babar between centuries keeps getting longer.

The 31-year-old also equalled Virat Kohli, but in an unwanted record. Babar now has the same innings in ODI cricket without a century as the Indian stalwart. When it comes to Asians, Sanath Jayasuriya tops the list with 88 innings between two tons.

Sri Lanka skipper won the toss and chose to bowl in the first ODI. Pakistan captain Salman Agha scored a composed century as Pakistan got to a competitive 299/5 in their 50 overs.

