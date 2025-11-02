Babar Azam Becomes Highest Run Scorer In T20 Internationals, Surpasses India Legend During PAK vs SA T20I Series

Babar Azam scripted another chapter in his glittering career, becoming the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals as Pakistan sealed a 2-1 series win over South Africa in Lahore.

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam continued to redefine T20 history, guiding his side to a four-wicket win in the series decider against South Africa. His 68 off 46 balls was not just a match-winning knock but also reaffirmed why he’s Pakistan’s most dependable player in the format.

The victory marked Pakistan’s comeback after losing the opening game in Rawalpindi. More importantly, the PAK vs SA clash saw Babar Azam extend his lead as the highest run scorer in T20 cricket, surpassing Indian great Rohit Sharma’s tally.

“This innings was long due. I backed myself, the team believed in me,” Babar said after the game. “I was hoping for such a knock. It is about how you absorb pressure. I wanted to do what the team needed, play according to the situation.”

Babar Azam Achieves World Record in T20 Internationals, Goes Past Rohit Sharma

Babar Azam now sits at the top of the pile with 4302 T20I runs in 124 innings — overtaking Rohit Sharma (4231) and Virat Kohli (4188). He achieved the record during the second T20I of the PAK vs SA series and followed it up with a decisive half-century in the final game.

In his comeback series, Babar also recorded his 37th T20I half-century, underlining his unmatched consistency. Babar Azam strike rate in T20 cricket has raised debates before, but his 68 off 46 balls came at a brisk clip of nearly 148, in line with the required run rate.

Babar Azam Guides Pakistan To Series Victory in PAK vs SA T20Is

Chasing 140, Pakistan relied on Babar Azam’s controlled aggression after an early stumble. The stylish right-hander built a 76-run partnership with skipper Salman Ali Agha (33) to steady the innings. His flurry of boundaries against Ottneil Baartman ignited the Lahore crowd, turning the chase into a procession before a late wobble.

Pakistan eventually crossed the line at 6-140 in 19 overs to complete a 4-wicket win and clinch the T20 series 2-1.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-26) and debutant Usman Tariq (2-26) led Pakistan’s bowling attack to restrict South Africa to 9-139.

Top 10 Run Scorers In Men’s T20Is

A look at the highest run scorer in T20 internationals and the other nine players. The next active player after Babar Azam in the list is Jos Buttler with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from the format after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Player Runs Average Strike Rate Babar Azam (Pakistan) 4302 39.83 128.99 Rohit Sharma (India) 4231 32.05 140.89 Virat Kohli (India) 4188 48.69 137.04 Jos Buttler (England) 3869 35.49 148.97 Paul Stirling (Ireland) 3710 26.69 134.86 Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 3531 31.81 135.70 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) 3414 47.41 125.37 David Warner (Australia) 3277 33.43 142.47 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 3184 37.02 151.76 Aaron Finch (Australia) 3120 34.28 142.53

Babar Azam’s Comeback And The Road Ahead

After being left out of Pakistan’s T20 side for nearly a year, Babar’s return has revitalized the team’s batting structure. The PAK vs SA series has showed that Pakistan need that anchor person, something crucial ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

In June, Hesson had identified hindrances in the Pakistan T20 setup and that included the Babar Azam strike rate in T20 cricket which was far from ideal.

“Babar is one of many who have the ability to make those improvements [in scoring rate],” Hesson said in June. “And I’m here to work with them and help them. In the last month or so, he’s made some really good changes. It’s not just a matter of going from 125 to 150, it’s a matter of increasing what you can offer because we’re no doubt often 30-40 runs short with the bat. So, we need to find a way of getting that.”

As Pakistan continue to fine-tune their combinations, Babar’s presence at No.3, as hinted by Hesson, seems a tactical decision, although it came after Fakhar Zaman was asked to work on his technique for an ODI return.

“Azam is likely to bat at number three and it is a role that I am confident that he will be able to do well and give us some options coming into the World Cup,” Hesson said ahead of the South Africa series when Babar was handed a shock recall.

Babar’s experience, calmness under pressure, and unmatched record make him a key addition, but it also means there’ll be intense focus on his strike rate on quicker tracks, especially when Pakistan bat first.

