Bilateral Series Between Pakistan & Ireland Postponed To 2027 Amid Packed Calendar

Pakistan are 1-0 up against the West Indies in the T20I series.
Pakistan were scheduled to host Ireland for a bilateral series in September-October this year. However, the same series has now been shifted to 2027. The series has been removed from this cycle of Pakistan’s home season. Both the cricket boards are now in search of a window in 2027, when the series is scheduled to be played. The two teams do not have a lot of experience playing against each other. Salman Agha and his team were slated to play the series as preparation for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled in September this year.
169/6
12/0
–
–
–
–
153/4
98/7
Sloggers beat Pirates by 55 runs
71/4
120/3
Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 49 runs
102/0
100/5
Sloggers beat Gaming CC by 10 wickets
112/2
87/6
Rugby CC beat Pirates by 25 runs
122/4
123/1
Rugby CC beat Sloggers by 9 wickets
36/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
MATCH ABANDONED
60/3
59/3
91 Yards Club beat Guwahati Giants by 1 runs
–
–
–
–
94/6
68/10
Estonia Women beat Gibraltar Women by 26 runs
94/8
95/3
Gibraltar Women won by 7 wickets
–
–
1/0
–
–
–
72/10
188/2
Selangor beat Pahang by 116 runs
255/7
79/10
Johor beat Kelantan by 176 runs
66/10
215/6
Perak beat Putrajaya by 149 runs
266/7
229/6
Kuala Lumpur beat Sarawak by 37 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
141/1
136/7
Rays beat Magic by 9 wickets
179/6
164/7
Chargers beat Wolves by 15 runs
–
–
211/5
140/10
NPL Bears beat Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats by 71 runs
146/9
147/4
Eavion Eagles won by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
90/10
162/8
Switzerland beat Estonia by 72 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
195/5
37/0
Had this series gone ahead as planned, it would have been the first visit for Ireland men to Pakistan. This is not the first time that the series is being postponed. To everyone’s surprise, the series was announced in May 2024, and was scheduled to be played in the early phase of Pakistan’s 2025 season. When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released its schedule for the season, the series against Ireland at home was scheduled in the month of September-October. This still remains official on the PCK website. The Shaheens were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Ireland.
One of the main reasons for the series to be postponed is the tight schedule that the Pakistan cricket team is following currently. The team is currently playing an away series against the West Indies, after which they will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play a tri-series. This will act as preparation for the Asia Cup slated to be played later this year. Amid this tight schedule, there was no chance Pakistan would have been able to participate in the home series against the Irish.
The Men in Green are not running in the best of forms recently. Their away series against Bangladesh did not go as planned. Moreover, the board rested their three crucial players – Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The management wanted to revamp the T20I side. And also allow their three mainstays to focus on the other two formats of the game. However, after their mishaps against Bangladesh, the selection committee has recalled Shaheen Shah Afridi.
They won the first T20I against the West Indies by a margin of 14 runs. After being asked to bat first, the visitors got to 178/6 at the end of 20 overs. Opener Saim Ayub got a crucial 57 off just 38 balls. He was the highest scorer for the team to help his team to a challenging total. Shamar Joseph was the best bowler for the Windies, as he scalped three wickets giving away just 30 runs.
The West Indies started well with both the openers scoring 35 runs. But unfortunately, none of the other batters could get going after that. Jason Holder played a vital hand of an unbeaten 30 off just 12 deliveries. But that wasn’t enough for his team to get home. As a result, the hosts were short by 14 runs and Pakistan went 1-0 up in the three-match series.
