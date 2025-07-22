News
Do Pakistan Have Any Batters In The Top 30 Of ICC T20I Rankings? See Full List Of Top Ranked Pakistan Batters
pakistan-cricket

Do Pakistan Have Any Batters In The Top 30 Of ICC T20I Rankings? See Full List Of Top Ranked Pakistan Batters

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 22, 2025
4 min read

Pakistan have excluded Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the ongoing series against Bangladesh.

Do Pakistan Have Any Batters In The Top 30 Of ICC T20I Rankings? See Full List Of Top Ranked Pakistan Batters

The game hasn’t looked back ever since the first T20I was played back in 2005. There was a time when a total of 250 runs used to feel competitive in the ODI format. Suddenly, the same total is getting chased in the T20 format. The game has become fast-paced and continues to grow at a rapid rate. It would not be surprising to see teams chase 200 in the T10 format anytime soon. As in 2025, many international teams are going through a transition. For some teams, the process persists to be smooth, but for the others, it continues to be a tussle. As for Pakistan, it is more of the latter. Two major ICC tournaments are scheduled in the next eight months. Pakistan will have to focus on defining their core as soon as possible.

Pakistan might just be in a spot of bother ahead of the Asia Cup in September 2025. Their ongoing tour to Bangladesh is proving to dent their confidence. After a loss in the first T20I of the series, the visitors were reduced to 15/5. They eventually fell short by a margin of eight runs. The Shaheens are without two of their best batters in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The former was excluded from the side due to his poor form leading up to the series. Along with Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were asked to focus on the World Test Championship as well as ODI cricket. But the team’s recent form shows that they are not yet ready to play without the experienced trio.

The International Cricket Council dropped the ICC Men’s T20I Batter rankings on July 14 this year, and the Men in Green have just three of their names on the list in the top 30.

Top 30 Batters In ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

Travis Head stands first, whereas the next two are taken up by Indians Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. The Indians have four of their batters in the top 10. However, it is a worrying sign for India’s arch-rivals. Just three of their batters are a part of the top 30 spots in the T20I rankings. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are placed on the 12th and 13th spots, respectively. Mohammad Haris occupies the 30th.

RANKTEAMPLAYERRATING
1AustraliaTravis Head856
2IndiaAbhishek Sharma829
3IndiaTilak Varma804
4EnglandPhil Salt791
5EnglandJos Butler772
6IndiaSuryakumar Yadav739
7Sri LankaPathum Nissanka727
8New ZealandTim Seifert708
9Sri LankaKusal Perera677
10IndiaYashasvi Jaiswal673
11South AfricaReeza Hendricks668
12PakistanBabar Azam661
13PakistanMohammad Rizwan654
14West IndiesShai Hope648
15Sri LankaKusal Mendis645
16AustraliaJosh Inglis641
17EnglandBen Duckett635
18New ZealandFinn Allen629
19AfghanistanRahmanullah Gurbaz619
20West IndiesRovman Powell607
21UAEMuhammad Waseem604
22NetherlandsMichael Levitt599
23USASaiteja Mukkamalla598
24West IndiesJohnson Charles594
25South AfricaAiden Markram591
26AustraliaMitchell Marsh590
27IndiaRuturaj Gaikwad589
28ScotlandGeorge Munsey588
29South AfricaTristan Stubbs581
30PakistanMohammad Haris580

Pakistan will have to put significant strides in the shortest format of the game if they are to enter the coveted ICC tournaments without Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheeh Shah Afridi. The two batters hold the most runs scored for Pakistan in the T20I format, and their experience will be a huge void to fill.

ALSO READ:

Most Runs for Pakistan In T20Is

PLAYERMATCHESRUNSAVERAGE
Babar Azam128422339.83
Mohammad Rizwan106341447.41
Mohammad Hafeez119251426.46
Shoaib Malik123242331.46
Fakhar Zaman95190122.63
Umar Akmal84169026.00
Ahmed Shahzad 59147125.80
Shahid Afridi98140518.01
Iftikhar Ahmed6699824.34
Kamran Akmal5898721.00

Only Fakhar Zaman is in the top 10 batters with the most runs for Pakistan in the shortest format. The fact that they haven’t played enough games is not the fault of players who are currently in the team. But this goes on to show the lack of experience in the Pakistan camp right now. And the team will be entering the field to play the Asia Cup later this year. Head coach Mike Hesson will have a lot to think about, along with his newly appointed captain, Salman Agha.

Out of the last 40 T20Is that the team has played, they have managed to win a mere 14. They have lost 21, while five have concluded without a result. Improving this record will be one of the first targets in front of the captain and management. Additionally, Pakistan’s bowling isn’t quite able to hold on to the good starts that they create. In the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh, they reduced the Bangladesh batters to 29/4 in the powerplay. However, a composed knock from Jaker Ali (55) still took the hosts to a competitive total of 133.

It will be interesting to see how Pakistan find a way out of this muddle, which they find themselves in. With the schedule that they have ahead of themselves, it will surely be an uphill task.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Babar Azam
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Mohammad Rizwan
PAK
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

