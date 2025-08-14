Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Pakistan were bundled out for 92 against the West Indies.

Pakistan recently toured the West Indies for a bilateral series which started on a good note. But it did not quite end on the same note. After clinching the T20I series 2-1, the three-match ODI series was levelled at 1-1. That is when all hell broke loose for the Men in Green. The West Indies posted a competitive 294/6 on the back of a stunning century from skipper Shai Hope. Justin Greaves also registered a competitive 43 off just 24 deliveries to steer his side past the 280-run mark. On that wicket, it was surely a competitive total.

But what followed was disastrous for the visitors. At a point of time, the Windies were 184/6 in the 42nd over. That’s when Justin Greaves walked out to bat with skipper Hope. They registered a 100-run stand in 49 deliveries after that to give something for the bowlers to defend. But the bowlers had other plans. They skittled the Pakistan batters out for a mere 92, clinching the series 2-1. Jayden Seales sealed the deal for the West Indies with a six-wicket haul in his 7.2 overs, conceding just 18 runs in the spell.

For Pakistan, none of the batters were able to make it big as they succumbed to the pressure built by the hosts. As many as eight batters were dismissed for single-digit scores and none of them were able to get going. Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz were the only batters to cross the 15-run mark. There was no stability in the batting order and they had to let go after the series win, credits to an abysmal performance. Moreover, this loss has not sat well with former speedster Shoaib Akhtar. He has gone a step ahead and lashed out at Mike Hesson for the loss, disregarding the team selection for the series.

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson

Pakistan’s recent performances do not show any signs of promise. Former opener Ahmad Shahzad also spoke about skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s comments in the post-match presentation. Shoaib Akhtar stated that head coach Mike Hesson is a good T20I coach. However, the former pacer is not sure about Hesson’s credentials in the 50-over format. He furthermore stated that these results are a reflection of not playing enough quality players in the ODI setup. He expressed the need to play proper specialists in the format.

“This is the result of bad policies. Not the players’ fault. Your players will always be exposed on seaming tracks. Be thankful that Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc weren’t there. Wherever such conditions exist, our players will be exposed”, voiced Akhtar.

Experienced batters like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both failed to make a mark. This is one of the major reasons that the team is struggling, according to Akhtar. The former speedster feels that the duo should use their experience to take Pakistan over the line, which they are failing to do. Akhtar feels that Babar Azam needs to accelerate through the innings and take the game away from the opposition once he is set.