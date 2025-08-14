News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies
pakistan-cricket

Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

Pakistan were bundled out for 92 against the West Indies.

Former Pakistan Star Lashes Out At Mike Hesson After Shambolic Performance Against the West Indies

Pakistan recently toured the West Indies for a bilateral series which started on a good note. But it did not quite end on the same note. After clinching the T20I series 2-1, the three-match ODI series was levelled at 1-1. That is when all hell broke loose for the Men in Green. The West Indies posted a competitive 294/6 on the back of a stunning century from skipper Shai Hope. Justin Greaves also registered a competitive 43 off just 24 deliveries to steer his side past the 280-run mark. On that wicket, it was surely a competitive total.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

148/7

Cambodia Women CAM-W

34/10

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

29/2

Cambodia Women CAM-W

28/6

Singapore Womens won by 8 wickets

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

103/2

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

102/5

Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Warriors by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

106/8

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

109/0

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Sokol by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

76/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

75/4

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

46/1

SLC Greys SLGY

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

224/4

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

But what followed was disastrous for the visitors. At a point of time, the Windies were 184/6 in the 42nd over. That’s when Justin Greaves walked out to bat with skipper Hope. They registered a 100-run stand in 49 deliveries after that to give something for the bowlers to defend. But the bowlers had other plans. They skittled the Pakistan batters out for a mere 92, clinching the series 2-1. Jayden Seales sealed the deal for the West Indies with a six-wicket haul in his 7.2 overs, conceding just 18 runs in the spell.

For Pakistan, none of the batters were able to make it big as they succumbed to the pressure built by the hosts. As many as eight batters were dismissed for single-digit scores and none of them were able to get going. Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz were the only batters to cross the 15-run mark. There was no stability in the batting order and they had to let go after the series win, credits to an abysmal performance. Moreover, this loss has not sat well with former speedster Shoaib Akhtar. He has gone a step ahead and lashed out at Mike Hesson for the loss, disregarding the team selection for the series.

ALSO READ:

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson

Pakistan’s recent performances do not show any signs of promise. Former opener Ahmad Shahzad also spoke about skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s comments in the post-match presentation. Shoaib Akhtar stated that head coach Mike Hesson is a good T20I coach. However, the former pacer is not sure about Hesson’s credentials in the 50-over format. He furthermore stated that these results are a reflection of not playing enough quality players in the ODI setup. He expressed the need to play proper specialists in the format.

“This is the result of bad policies. Not the players’ fault. Your players will always be exposed on seaming tracks. Be thankful that Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc weren’t there. Wherever such conditions exist, our players will be exposed”, voiced Akhtar.

Experienced batters like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both failed to make a mark. This is one of the major reasons that the team is struggling, according to Akhtar. The former speedster feels that the duo should use their experience to take Pakistan over the line, which they are failing to do. Akhtar feels that Babar Azam needs to accelerate through the innings and take the game away from the opposition once he is set.

Babar Azam
Mike Hesson
Pakistan
West Indies
WI vs PAK
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

Pakistan Batters Get Involved in Verbal Fight, Throw Bat in Anger After Horrible Run-Out in Top End T20 Series

8:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Since the 2023 World Cup, he has played only three ODIs.
August 13, 2025
Sagar Paul
babar azam future replacements pakistan saim ayub sahizada farhan Hasaz Nawaz

3 Pakistan Players Who Could Replace Babar Azam In The Long Run In Limited-Overs Cricket

Pakistan are heading in a new direction to overcome the dependence on Babar Azam
August 9, 2025
Samarnath Soory
pakistan-batter-imam-ul-haq-makes-strong-case-for-asia-cup-2025-selection-with-career-best-159-in-one-day-cup-match

Pakistan Batter Makes Strong Case for Asia Cup 2025 Selection With Career-Best 159 in One Day Cup Match

He has not played a T20I for Pakistan since 2019.
August 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
Fakhar Zaman WI vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan

Huge Relief for Pakistan as Key Player Expected to Be Fit for Asia Cup 2025 After Recent Injury Scare

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.
August 9, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Haider Ali Pakistan Shaheens

Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Arrested, Released on Bail Over Sexual Assault Allegations During England Tour

August 10, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.