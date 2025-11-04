Haris Rauf Handed a Two-match Ban For His Gestures Against India In Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan lost the Final of the Asia Cup 2025 against India.

The jolts of the Asia Cup 2025 showdown between India and Pakistan are still taking turns to amaze the stakeholders with some fiery drama! In the newest update as per the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has been handed a two-game suspension due to his actions in their match against India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The spotlight turned towards the Pakistani gun pacer several times during their clashes against arch-rivals India. The Men in Green played against India three times during the tournament, i.e. in the group stage, in the Super 4s and also in the Final of the campaign. They went down to the Men in Blue on all three occasions, but interestingly, the cricket was not the point of discussion from the fixtures.

The 31-year-old Pakistani pacer was in the spotlight throughout the tournament for various actions which he displayed towards the Indian crowd. His action indicating a ‘6-0’ gesture towards the Indian fans for their chants of ‘Kohli-Kohli’, reminding Haris of his encounter with the Indian chasemaster in 2022 did not sit well with the Indians.

Not only Rauf, but several other players including Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan were in the spotlight due to their gestures and actions at various junctures of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Haris Rauf Suspended, Suryakumar Yadav Handed Demerit Points

The ICC confirmed the result of several Code of Conduct proceedings which arose from the matches played in the Asia Cup 2025. The hearings were conducted from the members of the Emirates ICC Elite panel of match referees following the incidents from the matches between India and Pakistan on September 14, 21 and 28 respectively.

September 14

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty for the breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct. As a result, he was fined 30% of his match fee and also received two demerit points for his actions.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was found guilty of the same article, following which he was issued an official warning, handing him one demerit point.

Speedster Haris Rauf was also found guilty of the same and was handed a 30% cut in his match fee, handing him two demerit points.

September 21

India speedster Arshdeep Singh was found not guilty for his actions of a proposed breach of Article 2.6, which states the use of gestures which are obscene. Therefore, no sanction was imposed on the youngster from India.

September 28

Jasprit Bumrah agreed to his actions, accepting a charge under Article 2.21, and was sanctioned an official warning resulting in one demerit point. Since he accepted the sanction, no demerit point was issued.

Following a hearing from match referee Richie Richardson, pacer Haris Rauf was once again found guilty for the breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points again.

As a result, the actions took Haris Rauf to a total of four demerit points. Hence, following what the Code of Conduct says, the pacer was suspended for two matches. As a result, Rauf would not be a part of the two remaining ODIs against South Africa at home.

