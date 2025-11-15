Most Centuries for Pakistan in ODIs: Babar Azam Joins Saeed Anwar at the Top

Babar Azam, in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, created history by becoming the player with the most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs. He is now at the top of the list with 20 centuries. He had waited a long time for this moment, as this was his first international century after 83 innings.

This is a big achievement, especially because the list includes some of Pakistan’s greatest players. Let’s take a look at the players with the most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs.

Babar Azam (20 Centuries)

Babar Azam is now the leading player in the list of most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs with 20 hundreds. He reached this milestone in 136 innings.

So far in ODIs, he has played 139 matches and scored 6467 runs in 136 innings at an average of 53.89 and a strike rate of 87.32. Along with 20 centuries, he also has 37 half-centuries to his name.

Saeed Anwar (20 Centuries)

Saeed Anwar, one of Pakistan’s best opening batters, is also jointly at the top of the list for the most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs. He also had 20 centuries to his name.

In his ODI career, he played 247 matches and scored 8824 runs in 244 innings, with an average of 39.21 and a strike rate of 80.67. Along with 20 centuries, he also had 43 half-centuries.

Mohammad Yousuf (15 Centuries)

Pakistan’s second-leading run-scorer in ODIs, Mohammad Yousuf, is third on the list of most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs with 15 hundreds.

In his ODI career, Mohammad Yousuf played 281 matches and scored 9554 runs in 267 innings, with an average of 42.08 and a strike rate of 74.91. Along with 15 hundreds, he also had 62 fifties.

Fakhar Zaman (11 Centuries)

Fakhar Zaman, the opening batter for Pakistan, is fourth on the list of most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs with 11 to his name. He made his debut in 2017.

In his ODI career so far, the left-handed batter has scored 3806 runs in 90 innings at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 92.82. Along with his 11 centuries, he also has 18 half-centuries to his name.

Mohammad Hafeez (11 Centuries)

Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan skipper, is joint fourth on the list of most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs with 11 centuries.

In his ODI career, Hafeez played 218 matches and scored 6614 runs in 216 innings, with an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 76.61. Along with his 11 centuries, he also had 38 fifties to his name.

Most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs

Player No.of Centuries Babar Azam 20 Saeed Anwar 20 Mohammad Yousuf 15 Fakhar Zaman 11 Mohammad Hafeez 11

