Out-of-Favour Pakistan Batter Smashes Back-to-Back Centuries To Push His Case for a Comeback Into the ODI Side

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq, representing Yorkshire, has been in terrific form in the One-Day Cup 2025, smashing back-to-back hundreds in the tournament, this time against Lancashire at the York Cricket Club.
Yorkshire batted second in the match, chasing a target of 295 runs in 50 overs. Imam-ul-Haq and Adam Lyth opened the innings but lost Lyth early for just five runs. Imam then combined with William Luxton for a brilliant 153-run partnership before Luxton was dismissed for 77. Imam and James Wharton added another 51 runs, after which Imam was out. Ul-Haq was the backbone of Yorkshire’s chase, scoring 117 off 124 balls with 10 fours and five sixes, guiding his team to a comfortable win. Yorkshire reached the target in 46.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.
Earlier, Lancashire posted 294-7 in their 50 overs, thanks to Michael Jones’ 102 and George Balderson’s 70. For Yorkshire, Jack White took two wickets, while Ben Coad, George Hill, Dom Bess, and Matthew Revis picked up one each.
This was Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century in the tournament, as he had earlier scored 159 against Northamptonshire, which is also his career-best in List A cricket.
Imam-ul-Haq, who has been in and out of Pakistan’s ODI squad, last played an ODI during the away series against New Zealand earlier this year. He was dropped and not picked for the series against West Indies. Since the 2023 World Cup, he has played only three ODIs.
Imam was not picked for the main squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, but he came in as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out due to injury. He played only one match in the tournament.
However, he is now making a strong case for a comeback with his brilliant form in the One-Day Cup, where he is currently the top scorer with 331 runs in three innings at an average of 110.33. He has scored back-to-back centuries, and before that, he made 55 against Warwickshire.
Imam was dropped from the national team because of dip in form as he hadn’t scored a hundred since 2022. But with his current form, he is pushing for a comeback. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost the ODI series against West Indies 2-1, their second straight series defeat after a 3-0 loss to New Zealand.