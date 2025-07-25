Pakistan Announce Squad For West Indies Series, One Big Name Recalled After Bangladesh Debacle

Pakistan will play three ODIs and 3 T20Is against the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad to be on the flight to the USA & the West Indies for the bilateral series, scheduled to be played in August 2025. The Men in Green will play three T20Is in Lauderhill, and will also feature in as many ODIs in Tarouba. The team will travel on the back of a humiliating series defeat to Bangladesh recently. With two marquee events scheduled in the next eight months, this white-ball tour will be of extreme importance to the Shaheens.

In a recent feature, head coach Mike Hesson spoke about the roadmap for Pakistan heading into the major tournaments which lie ahead. He also picked up the positives from the recently concluded series, and presented a ray of home for the young side. The board had earlier communicated to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, about its intentions to let them focus on ODIs and Tests. However, the left-arm pacer has been recalled for the tour to the USA, and fill feature in the three T20Is.

Pakistan Recall Shaheen Shah Afridi For T20Is Against the West Indies

The prime speedster being recalled doesn’t actually come as a surprise, after their recent debacle. The young side, led by Salman Agha was beaten by Bangladesh in Mirpur. More than the batting, the Shaheens were lacklustre with the ball in hand. In the first T20I, Pakistan could only manage 110. The pitch was difficult to bat on, and the ball wasn’t coming on to the bat. Head coach Mike Hesson even called the pitch substandard, and raised questions over the quality of the wicket. But in reply, the hosts got there with seven wickets to spare. The Pakistanis could not put up a fight with the ball to make the chase difficult for Bangladesh.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 102 wickets in just 79 matches in the shortest format. Moreover, he has registered two four-wicket hauls and holds an economy below eight. His addition to the squad will not just add value in terms of his skillset, but will also elevate the experience of the entire bowling unit. Additionally, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali have also been called up to the squad. Skipper Salman Ali Agha will carry on with the responsibility of captaincy.

Pakistan’s Squad For T20Is Against West Indies: Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan All Set For ODIs

Pakistan last played an ODI in April this year. To add to that, they haven’t won a 50-over game since February 2025, and will be itching to make things right. Their recent ODI series against New Zealand ended up in a whitewash, as the Men in Green were beaten all ends up. They were unable to chase in any of the three matches. For this tour, key players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will find their way back into the scheme of things. The wicketkeeper-batter will continue to lead the side for the upcoming series.

Both these players are extremely crucial for Pakistan’s chances in the ODI set up. The skipper has scored 2644 runs in 91 matches, and averages above 40. But his numbers against the West Indies aren’t what he would have liked. And this is why Rizwan will be on a mission this series. But his senior teammate thrives in front of the same opposition. In 10 games against the island nation, he has scored 717 runs at a staggering average of 92.63. To add to that, he has registered five centuries in a matter of 10 games. This is a record which speaks volumes about his consistency against the Windies.

Pakistan’s Squad For ODIs Against West Indies: Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

