News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Haider Ali Pakistan Shaheens
pakistan-cricket

Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Arrested, Released on Bail Over Sexual Assault Allegations During England Tour

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: August 8, 2025
1 min read
Haider Ali Pakistan Shaheens

On Monday, August 4, Haider Ali was arrested in Beckenham due to rape allegations against the Pakistan player. The Pakistan Shaheens team was part of a tour match in England, which started on August 3. Soon, Haider was released on bail.

During the match, the 24-year-old was out after just one run in the first innings, while the Shaheens went on to make 385/8 before declaring. In response, the MCC Young Cricketers and South Asian Cricket Academy XI declared at 278. The third innings of the tour match was also declared after Pakistan put up 196/2. The match ended in a draw.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
East Delhi Riders EDR

235/5

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

231/7

East Delhi Riders beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

135/6

Cyprus CYP

136/7

Cyprus beat Croatia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

137/5

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Match Awarded to Spencer

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Wimbledon WIM

160/5

East Molesey ESM

166/3

East Molesey beat Wimbledon by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Canceled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Spencer SPE

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

Yorkshire YOR

299/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

Gloucestershire GLO

220/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

43/5

91 Yards Club 91YC

44/1

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

111/10

Bud Cricket Club BCC

112/3

Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

139/10

Perak PRK

166/8

Perak beat Selangor by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

175/10

Penang PENG

92/10

Johor beat Penang by 83 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

75/10

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

298/6

Kuala Lumpur beat Melaka by 223 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

98/9

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

110/6

Mysore Warriors Women beat Bengaluru Blasters Women by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

114/4

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

113/6

Mangalore Dragons Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Eavion Eagles EAE

130/10

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

168/5

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats beat Eavion Eagles by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

69/3

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greys SLGY

192/4

SLC Blues SLBL

168/8

SLC Greys beat SLC Blues by 24 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
France FRA

116/7

Norway NOR

138/5

Norway beat France by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Sweden SWE

0/0

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

After the players from the West Indies and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Haider is the third player with allegations of rape surrounding him.

More to follow…

ENG vs PAK
Haider Ali
Pakistan
Pakistan Shaheens
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Arrested During England Tour, Criminal Investigation Underway

Pakistan Batter Arrested During England Tour, Criminal Investigation Underway

The PCB has also placed him under 'provisional suspension' till the matter is resolved.
11:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Series in India?

The ODI series will kick off on August 8.
August 7, 2025
Sreejita Sen
RCB Star Romario Shepherd Returns to ODI Setup As West Indies Names 15-Man Squad for Pakistan Series

RCB Star Returns to ODI Setup As West Indies Names 15-Man Squad for Pakistan Series

August 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Fakhar Zaman sustained this injury while fielding in the outfield during the 19th over of the West Indies’ innings in the second T20I.

Pakistan Star Batter Ruled Out of the West Indies Tour; Asia Cup 2025 Participation in Jeopardy

He will fly back home on August 4.
August 4, 2025
Darpan Jain
Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder Romario Shepherd [WATCH]

Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder [WATCH]

But Pakistan lost the match by two wickets.
August 3, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Bilateral Series Between Pakistan & Ireland Postponed To 2027 Amid Packed Calendar

Bilateral Series Between Pakistan & Ireland Postponed To 2027 Amid Packed Calendar

Pakistan are 1-0 up against the West Indies in the T20I series.
August 2, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.