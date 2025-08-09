Pakistan Batter Makes Strong Case for Asia Cup 2025 Selection With Career-Best 159 in One Day Cup Match

He has not played a T20I for Pakistan since 2019.

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq has made a strong case for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament with a career-best knock of 159 for Yorkshire during a One Day Cup match against Northamptonshire in Northampton on Friday.

Imam-ul-Haq makes case for Asia Cup 2025 selection

His knock helped Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire by 202 runs. He slammed 20 fours and two sixes during his knock that lasted 177 minutes. The 29-year-old. who opened the innings for Yorkshire, lost Adam Lyth in the third over, and went onto forge 83 runs with William Luxton for the second wicket.

However, the game-changing partnership for Yorkshire was Imam’s 158-run stand with James Wharton (66) for the third wicket, which took the visitors from 91/2 to 249/3. Matthew Revis (69) also made a vital contribution as Yorkshire posted 374/5.

Northamptonshire were dismissed for just 172 in 38.5 overs during their run-chase, with Dan Moriarty ending as Yorkshire’s pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/38.

Imam-ul-Haq looks to make T20I comeback

Imam, the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam, last played a T20I for the Men in Green against Australia in Perth in 2019. He has, however, had a tumultuous international career ever since, even losing his spot because of allegations of leaking sensitive information to the media.

Earlier this year, Imam was named as the injured Fakhar Zaman’s replacement in the Pakistan squad for 2025 Champions Trophy. He played just one match, the group stage match against India in Dubai, wherein he scored 10 runs from 26 balls. Imam has played just two T20Is and has scored just 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike-rate of 84.

Pakistan are in Group A for Asia Cup 2025 along with arch-rivals India, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 14.

