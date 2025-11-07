Six Sixes in an Over! Pakistan Pacer Abbas Afridi Sends Stern Warning Ahead of India Clash in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 [WATCH].

He flexed his power hitting.

Pakistan pacer Abbas Afridi unleashed his power-hitting ability in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, whacking as many as six sixes in an over. He accomplished this task off Yasin Patel’s bowling during Pakistan’s first fixture against Kuwait in Mong Kok.

His first maximum came down the ground before he targeted the same area again to hit the next one over the long-on region in a slot delivery. The bowler was rightly under pressure and ended up bowling a full toss on the third attempt, to which Abbas Afridi stood tall and worked towards the deep midwicket region.

Then, the fourth ball again ended in the slot, as Yasin tried to nail his yorker, but Abbas went down on one knee and hit ferociously in the same region for the fourth consecutive maximum. A line change didn’t work on the following one, as the Pakistan batter sent the ball over the long-off region after the line became slightly on the off side.

🚨Big win for Pakistan against Kuwait in the Hong Kong Super Sixes! 🔥



They beat Kuwait by 4 wickets, with Abbas Afridi smashing six sixes in an over! 🤯#HongKongSixes pic.twitter.com/WjppEmAqTx — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 7, 2025

At this stage, Yasin didn’t know where to bowl, and as he tried to prevent six sixes by attempting another yorker, the ball slipped out of his hands and ended as a no-ball. Abbas Afridi simply put his bat to let the ball go with the angle to complete six sixes in an over before taking a single via leg byes to take 38 runs from the set.

Abbas Afridi hit six sixes in an over to help Pakistan win in Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Abbas Afridi was magnificent and single-handedly helped Pakistan make a remarkable turnaround after initially looking under pressure by hitting six sixes in an over. He scored 55 runs in just 12 balls, including one boundary and as many as eight maximums, at a strike rate of 458.33.

He formed a brisk 62-run partnership with Khawaja Nafay before retiring hurt in the final over, but completed his fifty before going off. Later, Shahid Aziz came up with a 23-run cameo to help Pakistan win by four wickets on the final delivery of the game.

Abbas Afridi, who is also the captain of Pakistan in the tournament, won the Player of the Match award for his all-round show. Earlier, he also took a solitary wicket while conceding 32 runs in two overs in the first innings.

Pakistan are off to a winning start in Pool C and will now face the arch-rivals India in their next assignment. A win in that game will confirm their qualification for the next round.

