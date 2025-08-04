Pakistan Star Batter Ruled Out of the West Indies Tour; Asia Cup 2025 Participation in Jeopardy

He will fly back home on August 4.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the West Indies tour due to a left hamstring strain. Consequently, he missed the third T20I in Florida and will be unavailable for the three-match ODI series in Trinidad, starting later this week.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 70/1 PAK 189/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

Fakhar sustained this injury while fielding in the outfield during the 19th over of the West Indies’ innings in the second T20I, and a medical assessment revealed a mild strain to the left hamstring. An immediate medical treatment was provided, but Fakhar won’t be available to play the remaining tour due to the severity of the injury.

Hence, he will fly back home on August 4, a day after the conclusion of the T20I series, and reach the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore for rehabilitation under the guidance of the medical team. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced a replacement for the ODI rubber.

ALSO READ:

During the third T20I against the West Indies, Khushdil Shah replaced him in the XI and played a handy 11-run cameo while batting at No.5. Fortunately for Pakistan, the openers did the heavy lifting and batted till the 17th over, not to let Fakhar’s absence be felt at No.3.

Fakhar Zaman will be a big miss for Pakistan in the ODI series

While Pakistan managed the third T20I without Fakhar Zaman, his absence will leave a massive void in the ODI series, given his terrific record in the format. He would have opened the innings with Saim Ayub and solidified Pakistan’s top order, with Babar Azam at No.3.

However, he will now miss another ODI event after being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year due to an injury. Even then, Fakhar sustained an oblique injury while fielding in the opening game of the contest against New Zealand and was later ruled out of the tournament.

He has fitness issues lately, and this fresh blow comes at a time when Pakistan are preparing for the next World Cup in 2027. While no replacement has been named yet, Abdullah Shafique will likely replace him at the top, as he did during the New Zealand ODI series in April when Fakhar was unavailable.

For now, Pakistan would hope Fakhar gets fit in time for the Asia Cup next month, which will be played in the UAE. That will serve as an ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.