Pakistan Star Batter Ruled Out of the West Indies Tour; Asia Cup 2025 Participation in Jeopardy

He will fly back home on August 4.
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the West Indies tour due to a left hamstring strain. Consequently, he missed the third T20I in Florida and will be unavailable for the three-match ODI series in Trinidad, starting later this week.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
70/1
189/4
–
–
–
–
Fakhar sustained this injury while fielding in the outfield during the 19th over of the West Indies’ innings in the second T20I, and a medical assessment revealed a mild strain to the left hamstring. An immediate medical treatment was provided, but Fakhar won’t be available to play the remaining tour due to the severity of the injury.
Hence, he will fly back home on August 4, a day after the conclusion of the T20I series, and reach the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore for rehabilitation under the guidance of the medical team. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced a replacement for the ODI rubber.
ALSO READ:
During the third T20I against the West Indies, Khushdil Shah replaced him in the XI and played a handy 11-run cameo while batting at No.5. Fortunately for Pakistan, the openers did the heavy lifting and batted till the 17th over, not to let Fakhar’s absence be felt at No.3.
While Pakistan managed the third T20I without Fakhar Zaman, his absence will leave a massive void in the ODI series, given his terrific record in the format. He would have opened the innings with Saim Ayub and solidified Pakistan’s top order, with Babar Azam at No.3.
However, he will now miss another ODI event after being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year due to an injury. Even then, Fakhar sustained an oblique injury while fielding in the opening game of the contest against New Zealand and was later ruled out of the tournament.
He has fitness issues lately, and this fresh blow comes at a time when Pakistan are preparing for the next World Cup in 2027. While no replacement has been named yet, Abdullah Shafique will likely replace him at the top, as he did during the New Zealand ODI series in April when Fakhar was unavailable.
For now, Pakistan would hope Fakhar gets fit in time for the Asia Cup next month, which will be played in the UAE. That will serve as an ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.