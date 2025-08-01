Pakistan To Play Tri-Series With These Asian Teams Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan registered victory against the West Indies by 14 runs in the 1st T20I.
Pakistan are set to participate in a tri-series alongside Asian counterparts Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This series will be played in the months of August-September. As a result, it will act as preparation for the teams before entering into the Asia Cup this year. After a disappointing outing in Bangladesh, the Shaheens have started their series against the West Indies on a positive note. They registered victory in the first T20I by a margin of 14 runs.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/8
139/6
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
169/4
168/5
Selangor beat Johor by 6 wickets
104/9
150/6
Melaka beat Kelantan by 46 runs
179/5
–
75/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
–
–
2/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The tri-series is scheduled to be hosted by the UAE, and will be played in a round-robin format. Each team will face the other two teams twice. And the top two teams after the league stage will lock horns in the final. Afghanistan are yet to play a T20I in 2025, and this tri-series will be a stepping stone for them before the coveted Asian tournament. They last played a series against Zimbabwe, winning by a margin of 2-1.
On the other hand, the UAE has played as many as nine T20Is in 2025 till date, and have ended up on the winning side in six of those. Their record in the Asia Cup isn’t very promising, as they have only made three appearances in the tournament so far. But with this tri-series acting as a good stepping stone for the team, they will be expected to come hard in the league in September.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan cricket is entering into a phase which ensures turbulence. They decided to keep their three most experienced players out of the equation for the series against Bangladesh. But after the series loss against the Tigers, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was recalled to the squad for the series against the West Indies. He bowled his quota of four overs and also bagged a wicket to help the Shaheens keep the hosts at bay. While the speedster has been included in the squad for the shortest format, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been named in the ODI setup.
Before the series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board spoke about revamping for the shortest format. The aim was to let the players like Babar Azam and Rizwan focus on the ODI and Test setup. Pakistan are on the cusp of two major tournaments in the next eight months. They will have to ensure that their preparation is not tinkered with.
Pakistan have played just a solitary T20I against the UAE, and have come out on the winning side. However, their match-up against Afghanistan is where things get interesting. Having played seven matches against the Afghans, they have managed to win four. As a matter of fact, six of these seven games have been played on UAE soil. So both these Asian counterparts have an idea about the conditions they will be playing in.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.