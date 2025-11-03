PCB Parts Ways With Head Coach Mohammad Wasim After Early Women’s World Cup 2025 Exit

Pakistan could not qualify for the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals.

One disappointing news follows another! The phrase will certainly ring some bells for the Pakistan cricket team. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to part ways with Mohammad Wasim, who was the head coach for the women’s cricket team. The decision comes days after their early exit from the Women’s World Cup 2025.

It has been reported that the board is currently in the process of appointing the new head coach, and the announcement would be done in a few days time. The development was confirmed on today (November 3) through the medium of a press release, confirming that the search for the new head coach is already underway.

Mohammad Wasim was appointed as the head coach of the women’s team just before the ACC Women’s Asia Cup in June 2024, and has served the post for just more than a year. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board reiterated that it remains completely committed towards strengthening the structure for women’s cricket in the country.

During the past year, Junaid Khan and Abdur Rahman who are both former Pakistan bowlers were named as the assistant coach and spin-bowling coach respectively. However, it must be noted that no separate batting coach was appointed for the team, with Mohammad Wasim taking up that role himself.

“The PCB remains committed to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring the team receives the best possible support to achieve continued success on the international stage”, stated the press release.

Mohammad Wasim a Failure For the Women’s World Cup?

The fact that the news has come out days after the Pakistani women’s team got eliminated from the group stages of the world cup indicates a strong reason for the decision. Though Wasim was at the helm of the group for more than a year, there were no notable achievements in his tenure that would propel the board to extend his run as the head coach.

However, Pakistan finished last in the points table of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The team could not register a single victory in the tournament, having played seven fixtures in total. Three of their fixtures were washed out due to inclement weather, which did not give them a chance to have a crack at the results of those games.

The team would be highly disappointed after the early exit from the world cup. That being said, there is a lot of work which needs to take place for the Women in Green. Throughout the world cup, their batters, barring a couple, struggled to get amongst the runs. With the ball in hand as well, captain Fatima Sana led from the front, but most of the others were not able to create any impact.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have mentioned in the press release that the authorities remain committed towards providing the best assistance for the Pakistan women’s team, which shall help them thrive at the international stage. However, the process starts from finding someone to lead the women and pave the way, the search for which is already underway.

