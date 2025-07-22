News
[WATCH] Direct Throw & a Send-Off From Salman Agha Sends Towhid Hridoy Packing In BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I
pakistan-cricket

[WATCH] Direct Throw & a Fiery Send-Off From Salman Agha Sends Towhid Hridoy Packing In BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read

Towhid Hridoy scored a match-winning 36 in the first T20I.

[WATCH] Direct Throw & a Send-Off From Salman Agha Sends Towhid Hridoy Packing In BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I

Bangladesh and Pakistan are battling it out in the second T20I at Mirpur. After Bangladesh clinched the first T20I, there were a lot of speculations and narratives about the pitch not being up to the mark. However, the visitors have chosen to take matters ahead through their game. After electing to field first, Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to a mere 29/4 in the powerplay of the first innings. The highlight of the powerplay was not the score, but the run-out of Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy. Pakistan's new skipper sent his Bangladeshi counterpart packing with a tremendous direct-hit from mid-off to shatter the stumps.

The 24-year-old batter drove the ball to mid-off, where Salman Agha was fielding. Hridoy called for a run immediately after hitting the ball. He thought that the fielder would not get to the ball as quickly as he did. The Pakistan skipper, on the other hand, was handsomely quick on to the ball and collected it with both hands. Hridoy knew he was in trouble and put in a dive to reach his crease. But Agha managed to strike the stumps with a direct hit, sending Hridoy back to the pavilion. Not only did Agha dismiss the batter, but he also gave Hridoy a fitting send-off.

Watch the brilliant direct hit of the Pakistan skipper, and the send-off to dismiss Towhid Hridoy, reducing the hosts to a total of less than 30 in the powerplay.

ALSO READ:

The Pitch Conundrum In the BAN vs PAK Series

The first T20I between the two sides was played at the same venue. The hosts managed to beat Pakistan by a comfortable margin of seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, after the match concluded, there was a lot of disappointment from the visitors’ end. Head coach Mike Hesson expressed his opinion in the post-match press conference, stating that the pitch was not of an international standard. He also went on to state that the pitch was not an ideal one for any team. He clearly stated his resentment, expressing that the conditions were unacceptable. Batting first, the visitors could only manage a total of 110 in the first innings.

Opener Fakhar Zaman top scored with a brisk 44 in the first T20I. But sadly for Pakistan, none of the other batters could get going. The next five batters could only pile up 16 runs, and the visitors were reduced to 46/5 in no time. Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi provided some assistance towards the later stages of the game, but it wasn’t enough for Pakistan to post a competitive total. Mushfiqur Rahim was the best bet with the ball for the hosts, as he managed to pick up two wickets, giving away just six runs in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Bangladesh got off to a shaky start too. They were soon reduced to 7/2, but recovered in time to stitch a good partnership. Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Emon stitched a 73-run stand, making it easy for the hosts to maneuver the chase. Salman Mirza was Pakistan’s best bowler with two wickets, but it wasn’t enough for them to defend the low total. As a result, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series.

BAN vs PAK
Bangladesh
Pakistan
Salman Agha
Towhid Hridoy
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
