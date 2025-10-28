Pakistan will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. For a special cause, the Pakistan team will wear pink jerseys instead of their traditional green.

Why Is Pakistan Wearing Pink Jersey in the PAK vs SA 1st T20I?

The pink jerseys are part of a campaign to support breast cancer awareness. The Pakistan Cricket Board has partnered with Pink Ribbon Pakistan under the #PINKtober initiative, which is observed worldwide in October to spread awareness about the disease.

To support the cause, Pakistan players will wear pink-themed jerseys during the match, while South Africa’s players and the match officials will wear pink ribbons. The coaching staff and commentators will also show their support by wearing pink ribbons during the game.

ALSO READ:

PCB COO highlights importance of Pink Ribbon campaign

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said the board is proud to use cricket’s popularity to support important social causes and spread awareness. He explained that the Pink Ribbon campaign focuses on educating people about early breast cancer detection, which can help save lives.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society. Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives,” PCB COO said.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. We are grateful to both teams, match officials, broadcasters and fans for joining hands in supporting this vital cause. Together, we hope to spread awareness and encourage meaningful action across communities,” he added.

Cricket has backed this cause in the past as well. South Africa’s men’s team has been hosting Pink Day matches in Johannesburg for years, and IPL teams like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have also worn special jerseys to promote cancer awareness. Recently, the India women’s team also wore pink jerseys during their ODI series against Australia to support the same cause.

Pakistan enter T20I series in strong form

The Test series ended 1-1, and now Pakistan and South Africa move to the T20Is. Both teams have won 12 games each in T20Is against each other. Pakistan are in good form after a strong Asia Cup and recent series wins, while South Africa have struggled with losses to Namibia and Australia and a drawn series against England. They will take confidence from their 2-0 T20I series win over Pakistan in December.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.