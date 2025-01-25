Match prediction for India vs England second T20I in Kolkata.

IND vs ENG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for India vs England second T20I in Chennai

The Men in Blue will look to extend their domination after winning the series opener in Kolkata

India is currently hosting England for a five-match T20I series, with the second contest set to be played on January 25. The match is slated to take place at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai with the action scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the first IND vs ENG 2nd T20I with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs ENG Prediction – 2nd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 2nd T20I match.

India to win – 1xBet @ 1.489, BET HERE

India are looking in tremendous form and have the momentum on their side after winning the first match. The hosts have a very strong spin department and since the match is in Chepauk, they can pose a significant threat to the visiting batting unit of England.

Abhishek Sharma to be the top Indian batter 1st innings – Stake @ 4.25, BET HERE

Abhishek Sharma is in stellar touch as he blasted a quickfire 79(34) in the first innings. He has already given a testament to his batting in the shortest format, managing 335 runs in 12 innings, which includes one century and two fifties.

India to have the better opening partnership – Parimatch @ 1.76, BET HERE

While both teams have stalwart openers, the Indian pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson looks more in rhythm and are expected to have the better opening partnership.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are known for being spin-friendly, a feature that the Chennai Super Kings have effectively utilized in the Indian Premier League. The average first-innings score here is approximately 164, and teams have historically had more success defending totals than chasing them.

IND vs ENG Odds 2nd T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets India win the match 1.466 1.45 1.47 1.47 1.45 England win the match 2.755 2.75 2.7 2.75 2.75

India win the match 1xBet 1.466 BC Game 1.45 Parimatch 1.47 Stake 1.47 Rajabets 1.45 England win the match 1xBet 2.755 BC Game 2.75 Parimatch 2.7 Stake 2.75 Rajabets 2.75

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in T20Is

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shortest format is extremely close with India holding a narrow edge. Out of the 25 matches played, the Men in Blue have won 14 while the remaining 11 games were won by England. In India, India has won 7 matches, while England has won 5.

India

Since it’s a spin-friendly track in Chepauk, India can give Shami another day of rest, given his current fitness status. The hosts also have the option to bring in an extra spin option by including Washington Sundar and replacing him with Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England

England have made one change in their playing XI with Brydon Carse coming in for Gus Atkinson. The Three Lions have also added Jamie Smith to their 12-man squad since Jacob Bethell is sick and his availability for the match is unsure.

England Probable Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell (replacement-Jamie Smith), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

Considering India’s comfortable chase at Eden Gardens and the likelihood of consistent conditions throughout the evening, it’s anticipated that both captains will prefer to bowl first.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

Chennai’s weather is expected to play a significant role on match day. Fortunately, there is no rain in the forecast, and while the humidity will be high, the temperatures are anticipated to remain relatively moderate, ranging between 23°C and 29°C.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as slight favourites heading into the first T20I with a 67% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Arshdeep managed to exert his dominion over Phil Salt in the last match, dismissing him for a duck on just the third ball. Although Arshdeep has managed to restrict the explosive opener with the new ball, conceding just eight runs in 15 T20 deliveries, Salt has the ability to decimate any bowling attack on his day.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.