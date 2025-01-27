Match prediction for India vs England third T20I in Rajkot

IND vs ENG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for India vs England third T20I in Rajkot

Hosts India aim to clinch series

The Men in Blue have already won the first two contests of the five-match T20I series and will be hoping to wrap it up when they lock horns with England in the third fixture on January 28. The match is slated to take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot with the action scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the first IND vs ENG 3rd T20I with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs ENG Prediction – 3rd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 3rd T20I match.

India are the current T20 World Champions and they are showing why with their current domination over England in the bilateral series. Suryakumar Yadav and Co also have the momentum on their side and will be favourites to win the contest.

The star-studded Indian batting lineup has come out on top against England’s aggressive tactics so far. Furthermore, they have successfully chased down scores in the last two matches, which makes it likely that the top batter for this match will be from India.

The England captain has looked in brilliant touch. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the series with 113 runs, slamming 68 and 45 in the first and the second match respectively. Given his sublime form, Buttler is once again expected to register a big score.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Niranjan Shah Stadium pitch is known to favour batters more. It’s typically a high-scoring surface, offering plenty of runs. In the past, teams batting first have had the upper hand here, which makes winning the toss a significant aspect of the game.

IND vs ENG Odds 3rd T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets India win the match 1.49 1.42 1.47 1.47 1.42 England win the match 2.67 2.85 2.7 2.75 2.85

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in T20Is

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shortest format is close with India holding a narrow edge. Out of the 25 matches played, the Men in Blue won 15 while the remaining 11 games were won by England. In India, India has won 8 matches, while England has won 5.

India

India has relied on a spin-heavy bowling attack in the first two T20Is, with Arshdeep Singh being the sole specialist fast bowler. Hardik Pandya has served as the team’s secondary pace option throughout the series.

Also with injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, India have added Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh respectively as replacements.

While India fielded Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar in the last match, it is expected that Ramandeep Singh will replace Jurel in the third T20I following a subpar outing in the previous tie.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami will most probably remain on the sidelines as he continues his progress to reach his peak.

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

[Injuries: Nitish Kumar Reddy (out for series), Rinku Singh (out for 2nd & 3rd match)

England

The England team remains unchanged from the second T20I. They made two changes by bringing in Brydon Carse for Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith for Jacob Bethell.

Smith made a promising T20I debut, slamming a 12-ball 22 while Brydon Carse was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul. The England management has thus decided to persist with the same combination for the decisive clash too.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 3rd T20I match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

Rajkot is known for having some of the most batting-friendly conditions in India. Of the five T20Is played at this venue, three have been won by teams that opted to bat first. Therefore, winning the toss and choosing to bat first should be the likely call of either captain.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather on the match day in Rajkot is expected to be hot, with a lot of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. The temperature will range between a high of 33°C and a low of 16°C with no chances of rainfall.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as slight favourites heading into the first T20I with a 67% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Varun Chakravarthy has managed to outfox Harry Brook both times in as many matches. The 25-year-old England star is one of the most talented batters in world cricket currently and he will be desperate to break the jinx against Chakravarthy, which promises to be an enthralling battle in the offing.

